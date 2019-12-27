NASHUA — The Goffstown and Alvirne boys’ basketball teams traded the lead five times in a back-and-forth game before the Grizzlies made key free throws down the stretch to post a 58-55 victory Friday in a semifinal of the Chick-fil-A Holiday Tournament.
“We hadn’t played a game before this tournament,” Goffstown coach Ryan Cowette said. “It was going to be a good test no matter to see where we stand, what we have to work on. The boys’ compete level has been everything we could ask for. Very happy.”
The Grizzlies were led by a pair of young guards. Freshman Aiden O’Connell came off the bench and finished with 18 points. Sophomore Robenson Baguidy took over the game for stretches, finishing with 17 points and four assists.
Derek Steckowych had 12 points for Goffstown.
“Rob’s a good player,” Cowette said. “ He’s just a sophomore but he plays like a much older player. He’s a calming presence for us, which we didn’t have last year. It’s made a big difference.”
Goffstown led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before Alvirne fought back to cut the gap to one. It was key free throws in the final seconds that sealed the win for the Grizzlies.
Meshack Mugariri finished with a game-high 20 points for the Broncos.
Up next for Goffstown is a matchup against Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine) today at 4:30 p.m. for the tournament title.
“They’re very, very big so we’re going to have to do a better job than we’ve done the past two days,” Cowette said. “Regardless of the outcome, it’ll be fun to play a team from Maine and a team that’s as talented as any team in our state that we’ll see all year.”
Thornton 43, Nashua North 40: In the end it was timely rebounding that pushed the Trojans past Nashua North.
North led for nearly the entirety of the final three quarters before Thornton took the lead with 21 seconds remaining in the game.
“They made some shots down the stretch, which obviously helps,” North coach Steve Lane said. “I think our shot selection down the stretch was pretty suspect at best.”
North didn’t score over the final 3:38 as the Trojans were able to shut down the Titans attack and convert on the other end.
Thornton junior center Dylan Griffin carried the load late with a five-rebound, two-steal fourth quarter that he capped with the victory-sealing basket with 18 seconds left.
Griffin finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and an assist.
“We’ve got a lot of improvement to do, and tonight was a great learning experience for us against a great team,” Lane said.
North got a massive game from Brendan Choate. He finished with a game-high 18 points as well as six rebounds. The Titans also got 11 points from senior Connor Dunning and nine points from junior Curtis Harris.
“It’s hopefully something they remember and they keep in the back of their mind for the future,” Lane said. “As far playing and competing against a team that’s that good, I’m encouraged.”