A slow start was no problem for the Merrimack High girls’ basketball team, adjusting and rolling past Nashua North 49-30 in a semifinal of the Chick-fil-A Holiday Tournament at Nashua South.
The Tomahawks will play Nashua South, a 44-38 winner over Alvirne in the other semifinal, in Saturday’s 3 p.m. final.
The Tomahawks gave up the first seven points of the game but rebounded to tie it at nine after a quarter. They led by four at halftime and outscored the Titans 29-14 in the second half.
“I think we just needed to get into the game,” Merrimack junior guard Theresa Twardosky said. “We’re a second-half team. We just had to speed the game up. It was too slow for us. We came out with a press and it was all over.”
The Titans had no answer for the press. After being plus-one in turnovers in the first quarter, the Tomahawks’ press took over and North finished the game minus-nine in turnover margin.
Twardosky was one of the beneficiaries of all the added possessions as she scored a game-high 15 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Her backcourt partner, Riley Crampton, had six points and five rebounds.
“The good thing is both can play either position so they’re interchangeable,” Merrimack coach Michael Soucy said. “We always have total control with either of those two on the floor.”
Samantha Sadhwani had nine points off the bench for Merrimack.
After a competitive opening 16 minutes, the Tomahawks opened the third quarter on a 15-2 run to open a 35-18 lead. North got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.
“They want to press,” Soucy said. “They want to run. I was trying to not allow them to do that because we’ve got to get better executing our halfcourt stuff, but I had to let them go. Once I did, that’s when things started to turn for us.”
North was led by 10 points from Aliana Mercado and eight points from Lillian Brooks.
Nashua South 44, Alvirne 38: Early control by Nashua South paid dividends late as the Panthers held off an Alvirne rally to defeat the Broncos.
The Panthers scored the first nine points of the game and led by as many as 20 in the first half. South survived an ice-cold third quarter in which it was held to one field goal. Alvirne cut the deficit to three in the final minute but clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch put a bow on the win for South.
“Right now we’re working on playing all four quarters,” South coach John Bourgeois said. “We can do it in spurts, but it’s all a mental game right now and we have to be willing to execute all four quarters. That’s what we’re working on.”
The fourth quarter was chaotic as the Broncos chipped away at the lead. But when South needed someone to step up, Aryanna Murray was there.
The junior guard scored five straight points early in the fourth to open an 11-point lead that the Panthers would find a way to hold onto down the stretch. Murray finished with 11 points.
The Panthers also got an 11-point, seven-rebound performance from senior Kirsten McIntire. Her two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win.
The Broncos were led by nine points from sophomore Hadara Ochieng and eight points from senior Grace Hodgdon.
“They’re a great team coached by a good coach,” Bourgeois said of Alvirne. “They executed well. We still have some things we have to clean up. Credit to them for making it a tight game.”