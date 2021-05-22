Memorial's Bryce Foster took first place in three events as the Crusaders swept the City Track Meet this weekend.
The Memorial boys accumulated 97 points. Central had 73 and West notched 11. On the girls side, Memorial scored 87, Central had 62 and West had 14.
Foster registered firsts in the high jump (5 feet. 10 inches), the 110-meter hurdles (15.91 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.87).
Other boys winning multiple events were Memorial's Tyler Lavallee, who won the 800 meters (2:10.81) and the 1,600 meters (4:53.07), and Central's Abou Dimande, who was first in the 100 meters (11.86) and 200 meters (24.43.)
On the girls side, West's Abuk Teng was first in the shot put (28 feet, 0.5 inches) and javelin throw (82 feet, 2 inches). Memorial's Katelyn O'Donnell won the pole vault (7 feet) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). Memorial's Lauren Bartnicki won the 100-meter hurdles (19.44) and 300-meter hurdles (55.7). Memorial's Morgan Nault won the 400 meters (1:03.18) and 3,200 meters (15:27.47). Central's Harriet Barber took firsts in the 100 meters (13.06) and 200 meters (26.40).
Girls Team
1. Memorial 87; 2. Central 62; 3. West 14
Boys Team
1. Memorial 97; 2. Central 73; 3. West 11
Girls Individual
Shot put: 1. Teng, Abuk, West, 28-00.50; 2. Fuller, Emma, Memorial, 23-10.00; 3. Lawson, Ella, Memorial 20-07.25
Discus: 1. McCullough, Lilliana, Memorial, 69-03; 2. Ducharme, Taryn, Central, 66-11; 3. Bah, Abby, Memorial, 60-10
Javelin: 1. Teng, Abuk, West, 82-02; 2. Lawson, Ella, Memorial, 69-11; 3. Ducharme, Taryn, Central, 63-10
Pole Vault: 1. McDonnell, Katelyn, Memorial, 7-00.00; 2. Dimino, Allyson, Memorial, 6-00.00
Long Jump: 1. Thibault, Paige, Memorial, 16-00.50; 2. Bartnicki, Lauren, Memorial, 14-02.25; 3. Roux, Lexi, Central, 14-01.00
Triple Jump: 1. Roux, Lexi, Central, 33-10.00; 2. McDonnell, Katelyn, Memorial, 30-10.00; 3. LeGallo, Samantha, Memorial, 22-09.00
High Jump: 1. McDonnell, Katelyn, Memorial, 4-10.00; 2. Gustafson, Laila, Memorial, 4-06.00; 3. Bedum, Baridule, Memorial, 4-02.00
100-meter hurdles: 1. Bartnicki, Lauren, Memorial, 19.44; 2. Ducharme, Taryn, Central, 20.12; 3. Hodgkins, Emma, Memorial
100 meters: 1. Barber, Harriet, Central, 13.06; 2. Thibault, Paige, Memorial, 13.50; 3. Hudson, Abby, Central, 13.55
1600 meters: 1. Krantz, Elliot, Central, 6:43.25; 2. Stankiewicz, Colleen, Central, 6:51.90; 3. Bisson, Emily, Central 7:02.05
4x100 meters: 1. Central (Hudson, Abby; Barber, Harriet; Masumbuko, Inesse; Bangasimbo, Rachel) 52.94; 2. Memorial (Bah, Abby; Bartnicki, Lauren; Waszeciak, Sophia; Thibault, Paige) 55.15; 3. West (Nsiona, Ri'Anah; Teng, Abuk; Joseph, Mya; Masweic, Olivia)
400 meters: 1. Nault, Morgan, Memorial, 1:03.18; 2. Craig, Kathryn, Central, 1:08.12; 3. Dimino, Allyson, Memorial, 1:08.47
300-meter hurdles: 1. Bartnicki, Lauren, Memorial, 55.7; 2. Joseph, Mya, West, 59.6; 3. Morin, Hayleigh, Memorial, 1:01.5
800 meters: 1. Stankiewicz, Colleen, Central, 2:59.54; 2. Bisson, Emily, Central, 3:04.58
200 meters: 1. Barber, Harriet, Central, 26.40; 2. Hudson, Abby, Central, 28.18; 3. Thibault, Paige, Memorial, 28.28
3200 meters: 1. Nault, Morgan, Memorial, 15:27.47; 2. Normand, Shelby, Central, 18:01.81
Boys Individual
Shot put: 1. Escabi, Jordan, West, 41-05.25; 2. Laporte, Taylor, Memorial, 40-07.50; 3. Kelley, Aiden, Central 37-11.00
Discus: 1. McGarvey, Shawn, Central, 101-06; 2. Laporte, Taylor, Memorial 99-09; 3. Wood, Ryan, Memorial 98-10
Javelin: 1. Kelley, Aiden, Central, 131-03; 2. McGarvey, Shawn, Central, 122-09; 3. Wood, Ryan, Memorial, 118-08
Pole Vault: 1. Martins, Travis, West, 10-04.00; 2. Ruge, Sebastian, Memorial, 8-00.00; 3. Discua, Justin, Memorial, 7-00.00
Long Jump: 1. Mikus, Benjamin, Central, 19-04.50; 2. Anderson, Cyril, Central, 19-02.25; 3. Miller, Courtney, Memorial, 18-08.50
Triple Jump: 1. Kotee, Dennis, Memorial, 40-05.00; 2. McGarvey, Shawn, Central, 37-11.00; 3. Mikus, Benjamin, Central, 37-09.00
High Jump: 1. Foster, Bryce, Memorial, 5-10.00; 2. Joyal, Ethan, Central, 5-06.00; 3. Discua, Justin, Memorial, 5-02.00
110-meter hurdles: 1. Foster, Bryce, Memorial, 15.91; 2. Kotee, Dennis, Memorial, 16.40; 3 Emadamerho, Kenray, Memorial, 18.23
100 meters: 1. Dimande, Abou, Central, 11.86; 2. Sebastian, AJ, Memorial, 12.13; 3. Miller, Courtney, Memorial, 12.16
1600 meters: 1. Lavallee, Tyler, Memorial, 4:53.07; 2. Rivers, Joshua, Memorial, 5:06.29; 3. Colby, Ben, Central, 5:14.57
4x100 meters: 1. Central (Kelley, Aiden; Jerome, Joshua; Preston, Kdin; Dimande, Abou) 46.50; 2. Memorial (Sebastian, AJ; Emadamerho, Kenray; Miller, Courtney; Kotee, Dennis) 46.63; 3. West (Basnett, Mark; Martins, Travis; Escabi, Jordan; Taylor, Icean) 51.31
400 meters: 1. Ruge, Sebastian, Memorial, 53.92; 2. McGarvey, Shawn, Central, 55.11; 3. Delaney, Liam, Central, 55.32
300-meter hurdles: 1. Foster, Bryce, Memorial, 44.87; 2. Anderson, Cyril, Central, 49.09; 3. Wood, Ryan, Memorial, 52.95
800 meters: 1. Lavallee, Tyler, Memorial, 2:10.81; 2. Colby, Ben, Central, 2:17.70; 3. Huffman, Micah, Central, 2:18.68
200 meters: 1. Dimande, Abou, Central, 24.43; 2. Joyal, Ethan, Central, 24.49; 3. Ruge, Sebastian, Memorial, 24.78
3200 meters: 1. Rivers, Joshua, Memorial, 11:41.11; 2. Berthiaume, Nathan, Memorial, 12:37.12; 3. Miller, Jacob, Memorial, 12:40.99
4x400 relay: 1. Central (Delaney, Liam; Huffman, Micah; Anderson, Cyril; Colby, Ben) 3:43.69; 2. Memorial (Lavallee, Tyler; Soucy, Joshua; Glicker, Rudy; Ruge, Sebastian) 3:48.51