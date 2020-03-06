Colebrook’s dream season had a happy conclusion Friday night with the Mohawks’ first-ever girls’ basketball title and a perfect season, to boot.
Junior forward Samantha Howe led top-ranked Colebrook with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Mohawks to their 21st consecutive victory against no defeats with a 47-36 win over No. 2 Woodsville in the Division IV girls’ basketball championship game on Friday night at Plymouth State University.
In the Mohawks’ seventh title-game appearance in school history, they took a 4-2 lead midway through the first quarter and never trailed.
Colebrook led 25-14 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 15 points on three occasions. Woodsville never cut the lead below 11 over the final 16 minutes.
Sophomore guard Sage Smith scored 13 points. Senior guard Mackenzie Scherer and freshman center Ariana Lord both had eight points for Colebrook.
Junior forward Olivia Sarkis was a force for the Engineers with game highs in points (15) and rebounds (17), with seven of those boards coming on the offensive end. Guard Leah Krull tossed in seven for Woodsville, which was held to 24% shooting (13-for-54) from the field, including 3 of 18 on 3-point attempts.
Colebrook dealt Woodsville, which finished 19-2, its only two losses.