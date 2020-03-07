After missing out on the crown last year, the Conant of Jaffrey girls’ basketball team is once again alone at the top of Division III following its 51-42 win over Fall Mountain in Saturday’s NHIAA state championship game at Keene State College.
The title is the Orioles’ second in the last three years and third in the last five (2016 and 2018).
This time around Brynn Rautiola led the way for No. 1 Conant (21-0). She scored a team-high 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor, 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and 5-of-9 at the line. She also added two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block to her overall line.
No. 2 Fall Mountain of Langdon was led by Sophie Bardis, who scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists. She also had a steal and two blocks.
The Wildcats (17-4) actually made just as many shots from the field as Conant (15) and made three more 3-pointers on 10 more attempts.
Where they missed out was at the free throw line. Where Fall Mountain finished 4-of-6 at the stripe, Conant made its living there, finishing 16-of-28, including a 10-of-16 showing in the fourth quarter that helped the Orioles pull away.
Conant led 34-33 after three quarters and outscored Fall Mountain 17-9 in the final frame.
The Orioles spent 27 minutes, 53 seconds with the lead on their way to the championship.
Elizabeth Gonyea was second on the team with 12 points.