MANCHESTER — The Concord High School boys’ hockey team’s top line and power-play units powered it to a 6-1 Division I semifinal victory over Trinity Wednesday night at JFK Coliseum.
Top-seeded Concord (19-1) will play in the Division I championship game for the first time since 2017 on Saturday at 5 p.m. at SNHU Arena. Fourth-seeded Trinity, which reached the D-I final last year, finished with a 14-5-1 record.
Concord scored the game’s first five goals over the opening 23 minutes, 10 seconds. Its top line of Brooks Craigue (one goal, one assist), Ryan Doherty (one goal, two assists) and Matt Hauschild (two goals, three assists) produced the game’s first three tallies.
“We’re a very fast line,” Hauschild said. “We pass the puck really well. We know how to get our bodies in the right spots to get the puck on net. We’ve just kept doing it for the past month or so and it’s been working.”
Craigue, a freshman center, scored from just in front of the right post off a behind-the-net feed from Doherty, a sophomore right wing, with 4:31 left in the first period to open the game’s scoring. Doherty then scored in front 20 seconds later in the opening frame off an assist from Hauschild, a senior left wing who also assisted on Craigue’s goal, to give the Crimson Tide a 2-0 lead entering the first intermission.
“I was pretty optimistic in the first period. I thought we were coming out flying,” Trinity coach Mike Connell said. “A defensive breakdown, (Concord gets) that first one, OK, no big deal. They got the second one, I think we kind of got down on ourselves. It was like, there’s a ton of hockey left but we just didn’t seem to want to get that buzz back.”
Hauschild made it 3-0 Concord 2:44 into the second period when he scored through traffic on a low shot from the slot via assists from Craigue and senior defenseman Anders Norton.
Alex Forward scored two power-play goals from the left circle 1:48 apart later in the second period to build Concord a 5-0 cushion. Doherty and Hauschild assisted on Forward’s first tally that came with 6:50 remaining in the middle frame and Forward scored his second on the man advantage with 5:02 left in the period.
Hauschild capped the game’s scoring with a power-play goal on a wrister from right circle with 3:23 remaining.
Trinity freshman forward AJ True created a neutral-zone turnover and scored with 2:28 remaining in the second period to trim Concord’s lead to 5-1.
The Crimson Tide went 2-for-4 on the power play in the second period. They finished 3-for-5 on the man advantage and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
“I just thought they moved the puck well, they were patient, they found the open guy and that’s what we do,” Concord coach Dunc Walsh said of his players on the power-play unit. “If they pressure us, we zip it around and create two-on-ones and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Senior goaltender Ryan Brewitt made 27 saves for Trinity.
Concord received 21 saves from senior netminder Parker Taylor and two assists from sophomore defenseman Ryan Philbrick.
“I’m very excited,” Hauschild said about getting to play in his second D-I championship game on Saturday. “I’m going to be shaking for two or three days, just itching to get on the ice.”