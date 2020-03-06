CONCORD — Concord High School girls’ hockey coach Patrick McDonough said his team has battled through whatever has been thrown at it this season. Bishop Guertin of Nashua threw plenty at the Crimson Tide Friday night at Everett Arena but they pulled out a 7-4 quarterfinal victory in another back-and-forth battle with the Cardinals.
Top-seeded Concord (17-2) will play fourth-seeded and 10-time defending champion Hanover in the semifinals here Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.The Marauders beat Pinkerton Academy 11-1 in another quarterfinal on Friday.
Ninth-seeded Bishop Guertin, which lost to Concord, 6-5, on Jan. 21, finished with a 10-10-1 overall record.
Concord broke a 3-3 tie with 33.5 seconds remaining in the second period when sophomore forward Amy Cohen potted a back-door goal through traffic in front of the Bishop Guertin cage off assists from Alyssa Leppard and Kaitlyn McKinnon.
Neither team scored again until the last 49.4 seconds of the game when Concord potted three empty-net goals, offset by one goal by BG.
“(Friday) we knew, given the game we had prior with BG, that they could run with us for a little bit,” McDonough said. “We knew with our depth and our experience that we could just weather the storm and get to a point where we could start cashing in on some of that hard work we were putting in.
“We knew it was a matter of time so for us it was a mental test just to be able to stay in it.”
Freshman Emma LaRiviere scored her second goal of the game via an empty-netter with 49.4 seconds left to give Concord a 5-3 lead but the Cardinals responded 17.2 seconds later. Cardinals junior forward Brooke Yabroudy scored from the crease while goaltender Sarah King (20 saves) was on the bench in favor of an extra skater.
The Crimson Tide capped the game’s scoring with empty-net goals from Joanna Dustin and Jaelyn Kelleher over the last 23.6 seconds.
“We fought back, made it another one-goal game and at the end, we just didn’t have enough time on the clock to engage them and try to get those goals back,” Bishop Guertin coach Scott Ciszek said.
McKinnon scored on a counter rush 2:53 into the second period to give Concord a brief 2-1 advantage. Cardinals junior Dara Estes scored a rebound goal from the crease 33 seconds after McKinnon’s tally to tie things up again.
Dustin split the Cardinals’ defense before beating King stick side 5:43 into the second period to break the 2-2 tie. The Cardinals knotted the score again 1:59 later on Julie McLaughlin’s goal from the crease off a behind-the-net feed from Kathryn Simpson.
The teams combined for five goals on 11 shots on goal in the second period.
Dustin said Cohen’s late second-period goal that built a 4-3 Crimson Tide advantage gave the team a spark for the game’s final 15 minutes.
“That was a really big confidence booster,” Dustin said. “That motivation really got our wheels turning for the third period and I think that just got us in the right mentality going into the third because we knew it was going to be a nail-biter and I think that was kind of the push we needed to keep going.”
Both teams netted a power-play goal during a first period that included a combined five penalties, creating a 1-1 deadlock after the opening 15 minutes.
Concord opened the game’s scoring 2:51 into the first frame, when LaRiviere scored a power-play goal on a wrister from the slot. Bishop Guertin junior captain Lindsay Hult tied the game at 1-1 with her power-play goal from the left circle that came off an assist from Simpson with 14.5 seconds left before the first intermission.
Crimson Tide senior goalie Abby Corbett made 18 saves.
As Concord prepares for Tuesday’s semifinal, McDonough said his team understands the next step in its path to reach its first championship game since 2008 will not get any easier.
“There’s only four teams left in the league so at this point in the year, we know every shift is probably going to be one of the toughest shifts we’ve ever had but this team is prepared for it,” McDonough said.