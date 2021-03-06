The Concord High girls’ basketball team has had Trinity’s number all season long and that trend continued on Friday.
Behind Ava Woodman’s 26 points — including 12 in the first quarter — the Crimson Tide defeated the Pioneers for the third time this season, bouncing them from the NHIAA Division I playoffs, 68-34.
Concord will play the Bedford Bulldogs, who knocked Manchester Memorial out of the tournament Friday, on Sunday at 5 p.m.
“I just think it comes down to our girls and preparation,” Concord coach Tim LaTorra said. “Trinity, they run defenses that are different from a lot of teams that we see, which is a big credit to them. They’ve improved immensely and should be extremely proud of the strides that they’ve made.
“But in terms of our preparation, we take a lot of pride in scouting our opponents, seeing what they’re going to do and then figuring out the best way to attack what they’re going to do, as long as we stay in what we’re trying to do. So I think the preparation was key.”
For first-year Trinity coach Natalie Wilson, the disadvantages were also physical.
“Concord’s a really good team, overall,” she said. “They’re very deep in their bench. They have a lot of skilled players that aren’t just the starting five, but (also) the sixth, seventh, eighth man. And they’re also really tall and big. You can’t really compete against that some nights. My tallest girl is 6-2 and we don’t have anybody really above six feet after that. Their size and their length really gets us.”
That size and length reared its head throughout the game, but never more often than the third quarter. After Woodman’s 12 first-quarter points gave Concord a 20-13 lead, Trinity’s Colby Guinta (19 points) helped keep the Pioneers within striking distance in the second. They trailed by 10 at the half.
The Crimson Tide then outscored Trinity 19-5 in the third, thanks to its swarming three-quarter court press. The defensive scheme forced Trinity into turnovers, creating easy buckets in transition for Concord.
“Last time we played them, we used eight different defenses,” LaTorra said. “We ran a bunch of different presses, we trust a lot of different defenses in the half court as well. We’re a really young team so we’re hoping that as we throw this stuff in and the girls do a really good job of executing it, then it’s going to carry over this year and years beyond.”
Concord began the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run and never looked back, with Woodman making a layup a few minutes into the frame that briefly put them up 30.
The Crimson Tide will now turn to Bedford, which, in LaTorra’s opinion, feature the best player in the state in Isabella King.
“She’s tough,” he said. “She’s headed to Bucknell next year. We’ll have our hands full with her and they have (Lana McCarthy) inside who’s a really strong, athletic big and who’s a freshman. She’s about 6-3 and doesn’t miss anywhere within six feet of the rim. It’ll be a good test for us to see where we’re at exactly.”