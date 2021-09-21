NASHUA — The Nashua North Invitational last Saturday at Mine Falls solidified which NHIAA cross-country teams coaches consider to be the best in Division I.
Concord and Bishop Guertin of Nashua are seen as the top D-I championship contenders and among the state’s strongest programs on both the boys and girls side.
The Bishop Guertin boys won the North Invitational (41 points) behind senior Nate Fondakowski’s first-place finish (15 minutes, 45.69 seconds). Concord (48 points) was the runner-up.
The Concord girls placed three runners in the top six on their way to taking the North Invitational team title with 62 points. The Cardinals girls finished second (71 points) and BG senior MaryKate Finn won the individual crown with her personal-best time of 18:32.93.
Mine Falls hosts the NHIAA Meet of Champions. The next big test for teams comes Saturday at the Manchester Invitational on the division championships meet course, Derryfield Park.
The Manchester Invitational traditionally draws the top teams in New Hampshire and a number of strong programs from across New England.
“Those are the top two right now,” Pinkerton boys coach Mike Clark said of Concord and BG. “The others, hey, we’re all on the periphery right now. We’ll have to wait and see.”
The Concord boys won and the girls took third at Oyster River of Durham’s Bobcat Invitational on Sept. 11. Concord is the four-time defending Division I boys champion and the Crimson Tide girls are the two-time defending D-I champs.
Concord boys coach Zach Procek said his team’s strength is in its numbers, with top three runners Sam Hilts, Zach Hooper and John Murphy leading the way. Hilts (second), Hooper (fourth) and Murphy (fifth) all placed among the top five at the North Invitational.
“We’re trying to keep our groups as tight as we can get and the guys are learning to be really aware of who is around them — trying to actively keep score from the start line,” Procek said.
Crimson Tide girls coach Ally Davis said her group knows how to run as a pack and work together during races. With top runner Katherine Kennedy injured, Concord saw Molly Nyhan, Alina Pincoske and Shelly Smith take fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, at the North Invitational.
“They train together, they work together — their friendships, their willingness to want to do it for not just themselves but for their teammates is really what, I think, makes us strong,” Davis said.
The Bishop Guertin girls and boys teams viewed the North Invitational as their first big meet of the fall.
The Cardinals girls top four runners, Finn, Fiona Doherty, Madeleine Moynihan and Elizabeth White, are all seniors. Finn and BG girls coach Danielle Fischer said the team’s big focus right now is running more as a pack.
“Going into the season, we weren’t sure how strong we would be, how many people we would have but...we’re all really working on pack running and it’s been going really well,” Finn said.
Fondakowski said half of the BG boys varsity team is freshmen who will need to adapt to the longer high school races early in the season.
The Cardinals boys would have made the New England Championships if the meet was held and qualified for their first Meet of Champions in awhile last year, he said.
“I want to take this team as far as I can,” Fondakowski said. “I care more about this team than anything else in the world. These guys are my family so I want to get the best experience for them this year as we can.”
The Pinkerton boys and girls teams, which each had their seasons cut short due to the pandemic last year, should also be in Division I title contention.
Clark said the Astros boys have two legit upfront runners and strong leaders in Luke Brennan and Ethan Charles and are starting to form a pack in the middle.
Senior captain Makenna Alden is leading a Pinkerton girls team that has four underclassmen — sophomores Isabelle Groulx, Ginia Rufo and Contessa Silva and freshman Sydney Sexton — in its current varsity lineup.
“We’re just happy to be together and I think what you see out there is them pulling for one another,” Pinkerton girls coach Jon Alizio said of his team.
Londonderry boys coach Matt Smith sees his close-knit group led by juniors Ryan Fortin and Sean Glegg as fighting for the third or fourth spot among the top teams in the division alongside rival Pinkerton.
The Dover girls team impressed Davis at the Bobcat Invitational. The Green Wave won the meet after placing four runners in the top 12, including individual champion Brooke Marshall (20:12).
Procek considers the Keene boys another potential D-I title contender.
Clark said the Manchester Invitational will serve as a good measuring stick.
“That’s always a big one for us and a big indicator on the map (of) where we stand in the entire Division I,” Clark said.