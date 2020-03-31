Pinkerton Academy will be the next stop in Dave Chase’s basketball coaching career.
Chase, a longtime boys’ and girls’ coach at Hopkinton High, and recently the coach of the Concord High boys, was named the Astros’ new boys’ coach, Pinkerton director of athletics Brian O’Reilly announced on Tuesday in an email.
Chase, who coached the Astros’ junior varsity boys’ team this past winter after coaching the Crimson Tide varsity boys the previous three seasons, succeeds Pete Rosinski, who is retiring. Pinkerton was 1-17 in 2019-20. Rosinski guided Pinkerton to the state Division I crown in 2010, beating Winnacunnet in double overtime, and took Pinkerton to the final in 2015, losing to rival Londonderry by a point.
Also the president of the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization, Chase brings 34 years of high school coaching experience, according to the news release. He has been named coach of the year 11 times and has won eight New Hampshire state championships in baseball, golf and girls’ basketball at Hopkinton.