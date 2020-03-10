Due to coronavirus concerns, the NHIAA moved Wednesday's Division II girls’ basketball semifinals from Dartmouth College to Pinkerton Academy in Derry. The change was made because of the possibility of a restrictive spectator policy at Dartmouth.
Saturday’s final will also not be played at Dartmouth. A site is expected to be announced today.
Wednesday's semifinals feature Bishop Brady of Concord against Spaulding of Rochester at 5 p.m., followed by Hanover against Upper Valley rival Lebanon at 7 p.m.