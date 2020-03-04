DERRY — It took nearly 30 minutes for Londonderry High School to grab its first lead during Wednesday night’s opening round of the Division I girls’ basketball tournament against Pinkerton Academy.
And the Lancers fought too hard to let it go.
Ashley Rourke’s steal resulted in a pair of made free throws to give No. 10 Londonderry its first lead with 2:33 left. Rourke and Courtney Shay padded the cushion from the charity stripe to hold on for a 46-43 victory over No. 7 Pinkerton inside Hackler Gymnasium.
“Once we got the lead we held onto it. That’s the key,” Londonderry coach Nick Theos said. “I told them that (Pinkerton) was going to go on runs and it just happened to be the beginning of the game. I’m glad the kids got composed and decided to battle it out for 32 minutes, because we got to show what we’re capable of.”
Rourke and Shay (10 rebounds) each scored a game-high 17 points for Londonderry as the Lancers combined to outscore Pinkerton 11-7 in the fourth quarter.
“I think it’s kind of good to fight from behind to know we’re always there and that we’re still in,” Shay said. “That final push got us the win.”
Londonderry (11-8) carries a six-game win streak into Merrimack (16-2) for Saturday night’s quarterfinals. Second-seeded Merrimack received a first-round bye.
The Lancers missed their first nine shots Wednesday in falling into a 13-6 hole through the first quarter, but pulled to within 23-22 at halftime following Colleen Furlong’s 3-pointer to close out the second quarter.
Pinkerton (12-7) led 30-24 in the third before 3-pointers by Furlong and Rourke countered a Kylee McGurn hoop. Jesse Ames gave Pinkerton a four-point lead, when Shay’s three-point play to close out the third closed the gap to 36-35. Those were Shay’s only points of the third.
“Ashley carried us at moments offensively, but Courtney did as well. They’re both big players,” Theos said. “That one-hand scoop to end the third, I don’t know how that went in. I’m glad that it did and it got us back into the game.”
Pinkerton’s Avah Ingalls (12 points) and Rourke traded 3-pointers to start the fourth, but Ames’ feed to Kayla Franks gave the Astros a 41-38 lead.
Pinkerton led 41-40 when Rourke stole a pass near midcourt and she was fouled during her drive to the hoop. Rourke calmly made both free throws to give Londonderry a 42-41 lead.
“I was just really determined to win, so I fought hard on defense,” Rourke said. “We stepped on defense and our defense turned to offense.”
Pinkerton made only 3 of 12 shots from the floor in the fourth, with one of those misses leading to a pair of Shay free throws. Sofia Riccio brought Pinkerton within 44-43, when Shay missed the front end of a one-and-one to give the Astros the ball with 30 seconds remaining.
Out of a timeout, Ingalls’ drive missed and ended up Shay’s hands and Shay drained to free throws with 15 seconds to give Londonderry the 46-43 lead. Ingalls’ 3-point attempt as time expires missed its mark.
“Defensively, we took away the key and went with a little smaller lineup to stop dribble penetration,” Theos said. “I don’t know if it worked, but some of their kids missed shots they don’t typically miss.”
“We have droughts where we have trouble scoring, and we just had that drought at the wrong time,” Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey said. “We had open looks, we just couldn’t hit them.”
Now Londonderry looks to continue its season against a Merrimack team it lost to 51-44 during the regular season.
“We’re ready,” Shay said.