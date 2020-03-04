Sophomore guard Camille Michon scored 11 points and senior forward Kirsten McIntire finished with 10 to lead the 12th-seeded Nashua South girls’ basketball team to a 44-40 upset victory over fifth-seeded Manchester Central in the Division I tournament’s preliminary round Wednesday night in Manchester.
Emily Greenwood scored a game-high 16 points for Central, which cut a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to three with 1:15 to play. Destiny Jordan added eight points for Central, which received seven-point performances from Bree Pietroniro-Hamilton and Erin Flurey. South will face fourth-seeded Bedford in the Division I quarterfinals.
Goffstown 44, Portsmouth 32: In Goffstown, Kelly Walsh tossed in 22 points for sixth-seeded Goffstown, which moved on to the Division I quarterfinals. Livi Brannen added 10 for the Grizzlies. Livi Kozick scored 15 and Anna Smith for 11th-seeded Portsmouth.
Manchester Memorial 35, Nashua North 24: In Manchester, Jenessa Brunette tossed in 12 points to help third-seeded Memorial advance to the Division I quarterfinals.
Lyric Grumblatt added nine for the Crusaders, who held 14th-seeded North to one point in the second quarter and led 16-6 at the half. Victoria Conrad led North with 11. Memorial will face Goffstown on Saturday night (7) in Manchester.
Bedford 78, Exeter 47: In Bedford, Alli Morgan scored a game-high 23 points and Saphia Mumpini and Isabella King each finished with 15 as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs advanced to the Division I quarterfinals. Kate Heslop scored a team-high 11 for 13th-seeded Exeter.
Concord 69, Salem 64 (OT): In Concord, Ava Woodman scored 19 points to lead eighth-seeded Concord, which will take on top-seeded Bishop Guertin in the Division I quarterfinals. Jordyn Lengle, Ky Buchholz and Elizabeth Blinn each finished with 12 points for the Crimson Tide.