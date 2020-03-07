Kelly Walsh led Goffstown with 18 points as the sixth-ranked Grizzlies toppled No. 3 Manchester Memorial 53-50 in Division I girls’ basketball quarterfinal play Saturday in Manchester.
Livi Brannen chipped in 11 critical points as Goffstown (14-6) overturned a one-point deficit after three quarters.
Lyric Grumblatt had a game-high 22 points for Memorial (16-4). Jenessa Brunette scored 10 and Jessica Carrier added nine for Memorial, which led 14-13 after one, 25-21 at halftime and 37-36 after three quarters.
Goffstown will face No. 10 Londonderry in Thursday’s semifinals at 6 p.m. at Exeter High School.
Londonderry 49, Merrimack 37: In Merrimack, Ashley Rourke and Colleen Furlong each scored 14 points as the 10th-ranked Lancers pulled off their second straight tournament upset, knocking off No. 2 Merrimack.
The Lancers (12-8) led 12-4 after one and cruised from there, leading 24-10 at halftime and 36-22 after three quarters.
Katie Sullivan and Ashley Schmitt scored six each and Courtney Shay was held to an uncharacteristic five points.
Riley Crampton led Merrimack with 11. Teresa Twardosky had a quiet night, scoring only nine, all on 3-pointers. Merrimack finishes 16-3.
Bedford 50, Nashua South 25: In Bedford, Isabella King led No. 4 Bedford past No. 12 Nashua South.
King finished with 22 points and two made 3-pointers to pace the Bulldogs and was aided by Amanda Jonas, who scored 14 points and buried a pair of triples herself.
Kirsten McIntyre scored nine points to lead South (9-11).
Bedford (17-3) will play No. 1 Bishop Guertin in the Division I semifinals Thursday at Exeter High School at 8 p.m.
Bishop Guertin 60, Concord 24: In Nashua, the top-seeded Cardinals rolled. They led 19-9 after one and 29-16 at halftime before outscoring the Tide 31-9 after the intermission.
Elli Cox led Concord (13-7) with 10 points. Elizabeth Blinn scored eight. BG is 18-1.