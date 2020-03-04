Ethan Burgess scored three goals to help ninth-seeded Pinkerton of Derry skate past eighth-seeded Hanover in the NHIAA Division I tournament's preliminary round Wednesday at Campion Arena in West Lebanon.
Aidan Price, Joseph Marra, Brett Levesque and Mason Drouin also scored for ninth-seeded Pinkerton, which scored four times in the third period. Matt Gilliland recorded 18 saves to earn the shutout.
Pinkerton will face top-seeded Concord in Saturday's quarterfinals. That game will be played at Concord's Everett Arena (6 p.m.). Pinkerton handed Concord its only loss during the regular season, a 3-0 setback on Jan. 29.
Bishop Guertin 6, Bow 2: In Tyngsboro, Mass., six players each scored a goal for sixth-seeded Bishop Guertin, which extended its season and will face third-seeded Exeter in Saturday's Division I quarterfinals. Bow, the 11th-seeded team in the tournament, led 1-0 after one period, but allowed five goals in the second.