SALEM — The third time is the charm scenario stuck in the mind of Windham hockey coach Shawn Dunn. After watching his team record a pair of shutout victories over Nashua North/Souhegan during the regular season, Dunn wondered if his team could keep that pace up a third time.
He got his answer but needed to let out a few sighs of relief as the Jaguars held on for a narrow 2-1 decision over a very gritty SaberTitans squad in Wednesday night’s opening round of the NHIAA Division I tournament at the Ice Center.
“It’s the third we faced them, which usually never happens in high school hockey with the way the schedule is set up,” said Dunn. “We were concerned if our kids would be focused after shutting them out twice. Nashua is one of those teams that clogs lanes and take some high-risk chances that other teams don’t. So the pressure is on you a little more. Right now we consider that we are playing with house money but these kids really do believe.”
Picking up their first playoff victory as a Division I club, the seventh-seeded Jaguars (12-7-0), which won the state championship in 2016 as a Division II entry, will square off against No. 2 Bedford (14-3-1) in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Anselm College. North, a 10th seed, closes its season at 6-10-3. Back on Jan. 15, the Bulldogs edged Windham 3-2 on a last-second goal in a game that started Bedford’s 10-game winning streak to finish the regular season.
North dictated the tempo in the third period, doing anything it could to tie the tilt. With five seconds remaining, the SaberTitans put forth a pair of quality opportunities on Windham netminder Vito Mancini (13 saves), who managed to stop both.
“I was seeing they had a few scoring chances near the end of the game,” Mancini said. “But our team held their own. I just felt with the game being so close I needed to do whatever I could to make saves.”
Up by a goal after the first 15 minutes, the Jaguars added to their lead 38 seconds into the second period. Michael Montanile, a senior forward, took control of the puck at the far end of the neutral zone before skating up ice untouched. Reaching the high slot, Montanile snapped a shot underneath the crossbar to make it a 2-0 contest.
“As I was coming across the blue line I saw their goalie slide over very early,” said Montanile. “So I just shot it back the way I was coming from.”
But credit the SaberTitans in their attempts at disrupting Windham’s flow. At 5:22 of the second frame, North cut the lead in half thanks to Jordan Joyal’s tip-in off a nice crossing feed from Griffin Massuer. The SaberTitans carried the play for a good remainder of the period, putting forth a couple of quality chances on Mancini yet to no avail and skated off the ice down a goal.
“I thought our kids played great,” said first-year SaberTitans coach Matt Osgood. “This group had never been to the playoffs before. I thought the second and third periods were ours to score but we were just off the mark, which is pretty much the story of our season. Hats off to their goalie, he played great. We lose just five seniors so the future looks good.”
Windham wasted no time getting on the board. Just 2:59 in, senior defenseman Bobby DiCicco, from just inside his own blue line, wristed a shot that caromed off the stick blade of North sophomore goaltender Colin Duckless and rolled over the goal line. Duckless finished with 23 saves. The Jaguars held the upper hand for much of the initial frame, constantly working the puck down low but could not convert any more chances before the first intermission.