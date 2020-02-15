Sisters Mackenzie and Kaelyn Patch had themselves a day, garnering three individual first-place finishes and three firsts in relay events between them to lead Exeter to its third consecutive Division I girls’ swim championship Saturday at the Swasey Pool at the University of New Hampshire.
On the boys’ side, Bishop Guertin rolled to its third straight Division I title on strong performances from Jack Januario, Connor Donoghue, Ivan Dodor and Matthew Crane.
Mackenzie Patch, a junior, scored wins in the 100-yard fly and 100-yard backstroke, and was part of the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. Kaelyn Patch, a senior, won the 200 individual medley and joined Mackenzie on the winning 200 medley relay team.
Exeter amassed 266 points. Second-place Bedford, with 251 points, was led by junior Isabelle Tagliaferro, who won the 100 and 200 freestyle events, and was part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Londonderry freshman Margaret Edwards won the 100-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle. Manchester Central junior Allison Gowern swam to victory in the 500-yard freestyle.
Januario, a junior, swam to firsts in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and was on the victorious 200 and 400 free relay teams. Crane, a junior, won the 50 and 10 freestyle and was on the 200 and 400 free relay teams. Dodor won the 100 fly and 100 freestyle and was on the victorious 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams. Donoghue, a senior, won the 200 individual medley and was part of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams. The Cardinals of Nashua easily outdistanced the field, gaining 263 points. Second-place Exeter had 177.5 and third-place Nashua North scored 153.
North freshman Rittivuth Chea won the 100 backstroke.
Division I Swimming Championship
At DURHAM
University of New Hampshire
Girls’ team results: 1. Exeter 266, 2. Bedford 251, 3. Pinkerton 168, 4. Dover 131, 5. Bishop Guertin 110, 6. Londonderry 104, 7. Manchester Central 86, 8. Nashua South 75, 9. Keene 63, 10. Merrimack 51, 11. Timberlane 17, 12. Alvirne 16, 13. Concord 12, 14. Nashua North 6, 15. Salem 3, 16. Manchester Memorial 1
200 medley: 1. Exeter (Mackenzie Patch, Kaelyn Patch, Isabella Gerson, Erin Madden) 1:53.22; 2. Pinkerton (Reilly Hazard, Maya Hedstrom, Amanda Roberge, Jessica Smith); 3. Londonderry (Elizabeth Allen, Megan St. Germain, Margaret Edwards, Julia Ethier) 2:00.90
200 freestyle: 1. Isabelle Tagliaferro, Bedford, 1:58.32; 2. Allison Gowern, Central, 1:59.13; 3. Olivia Shusta, BG, 1:59.18
200 IM: 1. Kaelyn Patch, Exeter, 2:16.79; 2. Mia Januario, BG, 2:16.98; 3. Emily Richarson, Bedford, 2:20.82
50 freestyle: 1. Margaret Edwards, Londonderry, 25.18; 2. Ela Goucher, Bedofrd, 25.87; 3. Brooke Gould, Bedford, 25.99
1-meter dive: 1. Sue Mai White, Nashua South, 262.35; 2. Madylin Mailloux, Merrimack, 250.20; 3. Brittney Whiting, Alvirne, 140.10
100 fly: 1. Mackenzie Patch, Exeter, 59.07; 2. Kaelyn Patch, Exeter, 1:02.43; 3. Morgan Watters, Dover, 1:03.52
100 freestyle: 1. Isabelle Tagliaferro, Bedford, 54.14; 2. Erin Madden, Exeter, 57.06; 3. Anna Hennigan, Keene, 57.28
500 freestyle: 1. Allison Gowern, Manchester Central, 5:17.84; 2. Olivia Shusta, BG, 5:17.90; 3. Morgan Watters, Dover, 5:26.20
200 free relay: 1. Bedford (Brooke Gould, Jessie O’Leary, Lauren Polce, Isabelle Tagliaferro) 1:45.06; 2. Exeter (Emma O’Brian, Samantha Taylor, Kaelyn Patch, Olivia Pelletier) 1:47.35; 3. Londonderry (Julia Ethier, Lexi Apholz, Jasmine Brown, Margaret Edwards) 1:48.06
100 backstroke: 1. Mackenzie Patch, Exeter, 58.79; 2. Jalen Howarth, Exeter, 1:00.38; 3. Muriel Lubelczyk, Merrimack, 1:03.05
100 breaststroke: 1. Ivan Dodor, BG, 1:00.77; 2. Eamon Griffin, BG, 1:03.30; 3. Chad Rocha, Exeter, 1:03.87
400 free relay: 1. Exeter (Mackenzie Patch, Olivia Pelletier, Jalen Howarth, Erin Maddden) 3:46.22; 2. Bedford (Brooke Gould, Ela Goucher, Reagan Rick, Isabelle Tagliaferro) 3:46.69; 3. Pinkerton (Maya Hedstrom, Emma Hazard, Reilly Hazard, Camelia Hannah) 3:54.45
Boys’ team results: 1. Bishop Guertin 263, 2. Exeter 177.5, 3. Nashua North 153, 4. Bedford 135, 5. Alvirne 104, 6. Manchester Memorial 93, 7. Pinkerton 88, 8. Londonderry 87, 9. Dover 53.5, 10. Keene 45, 11. Nashua South 29, 12. Manchester Central 26, 13. Timberlane 23, 14. Concord 22, 15. Salem 10, 16. Merrimack 7
200 medley relay: 1. BG (Jack Januario, Ivan Dodor, Connor Donoghue, Eamon Griffin) 1:40.78; 2. Nashua North (Rittivuth Chea, Mario Rodriguez, Sayan Ghose, Cameron Lee) 1:43.60; 3. Exeter (Griffin Deschenes, Brady Dixon, Chad Rocha, Oliver Blake) 1:45.47
200 freestyle: 1. Jack Januario, BG, 1:42.29; 2. Brady Dixon, Exeter, 1:47.50; 3. Conlan Hurley, Manchester Central, 1:48.17
100 IM: Connor Donoghue, BG, 2:00.93; 2. Rittivuth Chea, Nashua North, 2:03.71; 3. Eamon Griffin, BG, 2:05.14
50 freestyle: 1. Matthew Crane, BG, 22.02; 2. Ethan Van de Water, Exeter, 22.37; 3. Brandon White, Londonderry, 22.86
1-meter diving: 1. Alexander Beckman, Bedford, 366.05
100 fly: 1. Ivam Dodor, BG, 52.58; 2. James LeMahieu, Concord, 57.06; John Gavin Divelbiss, Pinkerton, 57.10
100 freestyle: 1. Matthew Crane, BG, 47.89; 2. Ethan Van de Water, Exeter, 48.61; 3. Brandon White, Londonderry, 50.02
500 freestyle: 1. Jack Januario, BG, 4:37.73; 2. Mario Rodriguez, Nashua North, 4:48.79; 3. Brady Dixon, Exeter, 4:51.18
200 free relay: 1. Bishop Guertin (Brennden Dion, Ivan Dodor, Eamon Griffin, Matthew Crane) 1:32.90; 2. Alvirne (Evan Beals, Anthony Beaulei, Akash Gundagathi, Murray Reynolds) 1:39.50; 3. Pinkerton (Owen Muskrat, Alexander Totvyn, Andrew Blaszka, John Gavin Divelbiss) 1:41.78
100 backstroke: 1. Rittivuth Chea, Nashua North, 53.00; 2. Jack Buffett, Bedford, 56.74; 3. Griffin Deschenes, Exeter, 58.67
100 breaststroke: 1. Ivan Dodor, BG, 1:00.77; 2. Eamon Griffin, BG, 1:03.30; 3. Chad Rocha, Exeter, 1:03.87
400 free relay: 1. Bishop Guertin (Jack Januario, Connor Donoghue, Brennden Dion, Matthew Crane) 3:22.89; 2. Exeter (Griffin Deschenes, Colin Jelinek, Chad Roch, Ethan Van de Water) 3:29.56; 3. Nashua North (Rittivuth Chea, Cameron Lee, Owen White, Mario Rodriguez) 3:32.48