MANCHESTER — Padge MacSeain didn’t have fond memories of playing at Delta Dental Stadium – at least not until Saturday night.
MacSeain was a freshman on the Hollis-Brookline baseball team that lost a one-run contest to Bow at Delta Dental Stadium in the 2019 Division II championship game, but he played a big part in the Cavaliers winning the Division II title on that same field this year.
MacSeain, a senior, pitched a complete game, singled and scored a run to help top-seeded Hollis-Brookline defeat second-seeded St. Thomas 7-2 in the fourth of Saturday’s four championship matchups.
“It feels surreal,” MacSeain said. “I watched our team lose my freshman year in a walkoff in the same place. Coming from that I wanted it so bad.
“I came into the game with confidence. I just kept trying to pound the zone because I knew I had good fielders behind me.”
MacSeain allowed three hits and both St. Thomas runs were unearned. He struck out 10.
MacSeain will play American Legion Baseball for Nashua this summer and will suit up for St. Joseph’s College of Maine next season.
It was a 1-1 game after two innings, but the Cavaliers scored three runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
Hollis-Brookline completed its season with an 18-1 record. Sam Grondin and Mike Skowron scored for second-seeded St. Thomas, which finished 17-5. Grondin also struck out five in three innings in relief of starter Connor Toriello.
“He (MacSeain) had the adrenaline cooking, especially after they took the lead,” St. Thomas coach Carson Cross said. “On the bright side we have some good young players who are going to be returning. Two bats from tonight’s lineup are seniors, other than that everyone is coming back. Defensively everyone is returning other than Jack (Lacouture) behind the plate, but we’re not ready to necessarily look forward to next year. We still want to be proud of what we did this year.”
Right fielder Torin White collected two hits and scored twice for Hollis-Brookline. Shortstop Charlie Hale had two hits, drove in three and scored once, and catcher Alex Razzaboni had two hits and two RBIs.
“You can’t get through that order too many times without somebody getting hot,” Hollis-Brookline coach James Sartell said. “This is a good offensive team. We put our best offense out there and then supplemented it with good defense at the end.”
Hollis-Brookline’s 2021 season ended following a loss to Souhegan in the Division II quarterfinals. Sartell said pitching depth is one of the reasons he felt the Cavaliers could contend for a championship this year.
“I think I knew right away,” he said. ”I think I knew when we were in the gym. With those four pitchers — Jack Lager, Padge, Zach Lussier and Charlie Hale — I knew we had a good team.”
And now some good memories as well.