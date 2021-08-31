Although it’s unclear how many teams are on the list of Division II championship contenders this season, Timberlane Regional and Lebanon will start the season at the top of it.
Lebanon was 6-0 last season, but was robbed of a chance to compete for the Division II championship when the school canceled the season for reasons related to COVID-19. Lebanon was scheduled to face Plymouth in the Division II semifinals when it learned its season was over.
The Raiders return 14 starters — seven on each side of the ball — and many of them were key players last year. Senior quarterback/defensive back Jack Stone, senior running back/linebacker CJ Childs and senior guard/defensive end Cam Davio are among those who are back.
“The kids have worked hard in the offseason to get better,” Lebanon coach Chris Childs said. “Like everyone else, we have to stay healthy and improve every week. We’re hoping as a program to get through a full season without any COVID issues.”
Timberlane had a successful first season in Division II after dropping from Division I following the 2019 season. Timberlane’s 2020 season ended with a loss to Souhegan in the Division II semifinals. The Sabers went on to win the Division II title.
The Owls return 17 starters from last year’s team, including nine defensive starters. Junior quarterback Dom Coppeta, senior running back/linebacker Dominic Pallaria and senior wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Stewart are among the key returnees.
“The core of the group comes back,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “We have great upperclassmen who have worked their tails off for us. On top of that we have some guys who can play a little bit. We have some guys with experience who got roughed up a little bit as freshmen, but have gotten a little bigger, a little stronger, a little smarter. I like the physicality that we’ve played with in the two scrimmages that we’ve had. We like our team.”
Division II is divided into two nine-team conferences, East and West, and since Timberlane is in the East and Lebanon competes in the West, those teams could meet in the Division II championship game.
East
Plymouth and Kennett look like they’re among the teams that could challenge Timberlane for the top spot in the East.
Plymouth lost to Souhegan in last year’s Division II championship game. That was the fifth consecutive year the Bobcats have played for the Division II title.
Six starters return from that team. The best of those returnees may be senior Eddie Camp, who is among the top linemen in the state. Defensive back Calvin Swanson and tackle Tyler Stokowski are two other talented seniors on the roster.
“We lost a lot of starters from last year’s team who took with them years of starting experience,” Plymouth coach Chris Sanborn said. “After five consecutive years in the championship game we are unusually young and inexperienced. The aim is to be playing our best football at the end of the season and hopefully have a chance at the playoffs.”
Kennett must replace graduated quarterback Parker Coleman, but has experienced skill players in running back/linebacker Tanner Bennett, running back/defensive lineman Evan Koroski and split end/defensive back Isaiah Scharnowske.
Elsewhere in the East:
• Kingswood will continue the building process under third-year head coach Paul Landry, who led New Hampshire to victory in this year’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The Knights lost all but five starters from a team that finished 0-5 last season.
• Veteran Merrimack Valley head coach Joe Raycraft will rely heavily on two-way lineman Jake Currier and running back/defensive back Travis Knouse.
• There’s coaching stability at St. Thomas, where Ed McDonough is back for his second season, but his first full season. McDonough took over for interim head coach Justin Lent after one game last year. The returnees include Devon Paquette, an all-state defensive back last season, and fullback/linebacker Tyler Leedberg, a transfer from Exeter High School.
• Junior quarterback Logan Sarassin returns at Pembroke, which showed a good passing attack during a loss to Milford in the Queen City Jamboree. Senior Alex Francoeur will lead the running game.
• Josh White takes over as head coach at Sanborn, which returns six starters from a team that went 0-6 last year. White was Sanborn’s co-head coach last season and is entering his ninth year with the program. “We have a good group of guys up front that were able to gain some experience last year,” White said. “This year depth will be a concern.”
• There’s not a lot of experience on the Gilford/Belmont roster. The Golden Eagles lost all but two starters from a team that went 3-3 last season, but it might be a mistake to look past this program, which appears to be headed in the right direction. Gilford/Belmont coach Josh Marzahl said running back/linebacker Michael Kitto and running back/defensive back Austin Normandin have both looked good during the preseason.
West
If Lebanon doesn’t represent the West Conference in this year’s Division II championship game, what team will? It could be one of the traditionally strong programs like Bow, Milford or Souhegan.
Bow has seven starters back from a team that lost to Lebanon in the Division II quarterfinals. The Falcons have experience at quarterback, since Alex Boisvert, last year’s starter, is back for his senior year.
Milford will be bolstered by the return of running back/linebacker Caden Zalenski, who missed all but one game last season with a broken foot. Zalenski is one of the top two-way players in the division. Junior running back/receiver Trice Cote and junior quarterback Charlie Urda give the Spartans two other good skill-position players.
Souhegan must replace all but two starters from last year’s championship team. The Sabers will start freshman Romy Jain at quarterback, and he played well when Souhegan beat Division I Manchester Central in the Queen City Jamboree.
Elsewhere in the West:
• Hollis/Brookline graduated a talented senior class that helped the Cavaliers win the Division II championship in 2019. How much some of the younger players on the roster can contribute will likely determine the team’s level of success this year. “We are young in a lot of spots, so we’ll have to see how things develop in those areas,” Hollis/Brookline coach Chris Lohnes said.
• Depth is always a concern at Manchester West, but the Blue Knights have one of the top athletes in the state in senior quarterback/defensive back/kick returner Icean Taylor.
• Hanover lost running back/defensive back Ben Williams to prep school, but returns All-State players in senior running back Seamus Murphy and junior defensive lineman Patrick Elder.
• Ray Kershaw, who was Newfound’s head coach last year, has replaced Kevin McGinty as John Stark’s head coach. Kershaw has also served as the head coach at Mascoma Valley.
• The Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton Redhawks have seven starters back from a team that went 4-2 and lost to Lebanon in the Division II playoffs.
“We have some athleticism and ability,” Redhawks coach Jay Wood said. “Our goal is to stay healthy and reach the playoffs.”