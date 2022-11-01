NASHUA — It couldn’t be settled in 80 minutes.
After 9:17 of additional soccer it was Pelham junior Maddie Cote sneaking the winner in to give the Pythons a heart-stopping 4-3 win over Hollis-Brookline in the first Division II girls soccer semifinal Tuesday night at Stellos Stadium.
Pelham will face fourth-seeded Pembroke in Friday night’s championship game. The Spartans rallied from a second-half deficit to knock off top-ranked Bow 2-1 in the other semifinal.
Cote’s goal came after she beat a defender to the keeper’s right and just put the ball on frame low that found the corner from eight yards out.
“Honestly, I don’t really remember,” Cote said of the goal. “It was passed, I got past the girl, and I just shot.”
The third-ranked Pythons trailed twice in the match but consistently found ways to hang with a Cavaliers team that had beaten them twice in the regular season.
“I think that’s one of the things I’m so impressed with this team so far,” Pelham coach Carlos Fuertes said. “There were times this season when we were down, and they just held their composure and were able to come back. It was really remarkable.”
The game was a bit unsettled early both ways until Hollis’ Mc-Kenna Maguire announced her presence on the match. The sophomore made some runs early and finally converted on a shot high into the left corner in the 26th minute to break the ice.
As second-seeded Hollis-Brookline seemed set to put the pedal down, Pelham flipped the script just 51 seconds later when Ashlyn Walsh sprinted at a ball that landed between three Hollis-Brookline defenders and fired it low into the goal to tie it.
Just 15 seconds after that it was Maguire again, this time with a hard, rolling strike into the far corner to put the Cavaliers back up front and cap a stretch of three goals in 66 seconds.
“I think McKenna’s the most creative, exciting striker in this state,” Hollis-Brookline coach Peter Clarke said. “She racked up a lot of goals this year. She created the opportunities.”
The game settled down for the remainder of the first half only for Walsh to announce herself once more four minutes after intermission. This time she sent a shot in from distance and Hollis-Brookline keeper Bailey Dunn had trouble corralling the bounce and it went in to tie the game.
Pelham senior Carlee Sloan sailed in Pelham’s third goal 10 minutes later to give the Pythons their first lead of the game, which Hollis responded to 10 minutes later with a long strike from Paige Magnuszewski.
Maguire had a chance to win the game in the final minute but the shot went high and wide to send the game to extra time, where Cote’s winning goal was the only shot on net mustered by either team.
“We knew we had to be very patient and controlled on defense because they’re unbelievable,” Fuertes said. “We did practice that, and it worked.”
Pembroke 2, Bow 1
Everything was coming up Bow in the second Division II girls semifinal against No. 4 Pembroke Academy.
The top-seeded Falcons controlled the pace throughout and eventually broke through in the 66th minute with a goal from Lyndsey LaPerle. The Falcons managed the game well for the next 10 minutes and were primed to advance to the program’s 14th state title game.
The Spartans refused to give up the dream, though. Off a corner kick in the final five minutes, the Spartans tied the game on a Bow own goal.
And just over a minute later, senior Ryley Leblanc sent a long, looping shot from 30 yards out that caught Bow keeper Bridget Hilton off her line and found the back of the net to secure a 2-1 win for the Spartans.
The win sends Pembroke to just its second state final in school history. The Spartans lost to Souhegan in 2013. The Spartans will play Pelham, which is making its maiden appearance in a state title game.