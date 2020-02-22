Bishop Guertin of Nashua had six wrestlers win championships as the Cardinals captured their first-ever state wrestling title by amassing 255 points Saturday at the NHIAA Division II Wrestling Championships at Goffstown High School.
Merrimack was second with 199. Defending champ Hollis/Brookline was third 169 points, host Goffstown was fourth with 160.5 points and Winnacunnet of Hampton was fifth with 127 points.
For BG, Anthony Fernandez pinned Goffstown’s Dan Gendron at 106 pounds in 2:33. Connor McDonald beat Deacon Currier of Milford by default at 126 pounds, and Steve Bouchard decisioned Goffstown’s Nathaniel Fowler 10-2 at 132 pounds.
BG’s Zach Rioux beat Teddy Moscatelli of Hollis/Brookline 10-1 at 145. At 170, BG’s Andrew Ha pinned Merrimack’s Gabriel Victal at 3:20. At 285, BG’s Nick Connerty decisioned Merrimack’s Eric Griffin 6-3.
Merrimack had four champs in their weight classes as Evan Torres pinned Levon McCann of Winnacunnet of Hampton in 3:37 at 113 pounds. Merrimack’s Anson Dewar pinned BG’s James Muprhy in 50 seconds at 152 pounds and Adam Presa pinned Souhegan’s Jacob Perron in 1:46 at 160. At 220, Griffin Ostrom of Merrimack pinned Aiden Szewczyk of BG in 1:50.
Hollis/Brookline’s Troy Moscatelli beat Goffstown’s Alden Harvey 10-6 at 120 pounds. Souhegan of Amherst’s Victor Ceballos pinned Hollis/Brookline’s RJ Adams at 1:23 at 138 pounds.
At 182, Hollis/Brookline’s Henry Burns pinned Sid Dhanaraj of Merrimack in 5:35. At 195, Goffstown’s Jarrett Henault pinned Portsmouth’s Riley Huneke in 4:29.