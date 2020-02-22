Plymouth took home three championships to edge Bow in the NHIAA Division III wrestling championship Saturday at Pelham High School. It’a the 13th title in program history for the Bobcats.
Plymouth’s Charlie Comeau pinned Campbell of Litchfield’s Justin Gandia at 4:38 to win the 120-pound crown. The Bobcats’ Joseph Cleary pinned Lebanon’s David Carvalho at 1:19 at 152 pounds and Plymouth’s Cole Johnston pinned Mascoma’s Dylan Pelton in 5:08 at 170 pounds. Plymouth earned 167.5 points.
Bow, the defending champion, amassed 150 points. Bow’s Wyatt Rhinehardt won the 113-pound title by pinning Plymouth’s Andrew Comeau at 1:46, and Will Zachistal pinned Mascoma’s Raven Streeter in 1:39 for the division championship at 285 pounds
ConVal of Peterborough was third with 105 points. The Cougars’ Cam Jordan pinned Cam Stebbins of Mascoma of Canaan at 2:54 at 126 pounds and at 145, ConVal’s Chris Robbbins beat J.C. Gaumer of Plymouth 7-3.
Mascoma Valley of Canaan finished fifth with 94 points and Newport was sixth with 85. At 106 pounds, Newport’s Anson Rotondo pinned Nick Wray of Bow at 20 seconds to win the title. Newport’s Josh Sharron pinned ConVal’s Kenny Conway in 16 seconds to win the title at 138 pounds. At 160, Newport’s Marius Edwards beat Andrew Bliss of Bow 6-5.
At 132 pounds, Noah Dutkiewicz of White Mountains of Whitefield beat Alec Shultz of Bow 8-6. At 182 pounds, Pelham’s Nick Carroll pinned Thomas Johnston of John Stark of Weare at 2:21. Pelham’s Conor Maslanek pinned Forest Pribernow of White Mountains in 3:25 at 195 pounds, and Nolan Haley of Kearsarge in North Sutton pinned Winnisquam of Tilton’s Chaz Hibbert in 10 seconds at 220 pounds.