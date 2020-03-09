PLYMOUTH — It looked like there were two different Newmarket High School teams on the court at Plymouth State University on Monday night: the one that trailed by 11 points with just under five minutes remaining in the first half, and the one that limited Groveton to 10 points the rest of the game.
That stifling defense allowed second-seeded Newmarket to erase its double-digit deficit and post a 40-29 victory over third-seeded Groveton in the Division IV boys’ basketball semifinals.
Groveton scored 10 points in the second half, three of which came in the final seconds after each team pulled its starters.
“We just picked up the intensity, really,” Newmarket coach Jamie Hayes said. “Early on, we lost a couple guys we shouldn’t have and they got a couple easy baskets — couple offensive rebounds, stuff like that. We did a better job playing team defense, communicating better and picked up the ball pressure. They got a little frustrated.”
Senior guard Will Chase led Newmarket with 12 points, including a 3-pointer that tied the game, 19-19, late in the first half. He also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Logan Willey, a 6-foot-3, senior center, added 10 points and was the only other Newmarket player who scored in double figures.
Newmarket (20-1) will face top-seeded Littleton in Friday’s championship game at Plymouth State (7). Littleton beat Pittsfield 59-51 in Monday’s second semifinal.
Groveton, which shot 50 percent from the field in the first half (9 of 18), committed 31 turnovers. Senior forward Josh Wheelock scored 12 points for the Eagles, but no other Groveton player had more than four points. Brandon Laundry led Groveton with seven rebounds.
“We got the defensive effort we were looking for, we just couldn’t get things going on offense,” Groveton coach Mark Collins said.
Groveton (17-4) scored the game’s first eight points. Newmarket’s only field goal in the first quarter was a 3-pointer by Allen Phoubaykham with 2:57 to play.
After Newmarket pulled within three points, 11-8, early in the second, Groveton used an 8-0 spurt to go up by 11. Groveton was outscored 11-0 the rest of the first half, however, and it was a 19-19 game entering the third.
The Mules, who used 10 players in the game, had a 28-24 lead after three quarters. Groveton scored the first basket in the fourth, but Newmarket took control with a 12-0 run that made it 40-26.
“Early on, we got the shots we wanted, we just had to focus on finishing,” Hayes said. “We sped up the defense a little bit and that led to more offense, and wore them down a little bit too.”