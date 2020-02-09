HANOVER — Exeter coach Nathan Leveille didn’t necessarily agree that his girls’ track team dominated at Dartmouth College’s Leverone Field House on Sunday, though it’s hard to describe the Blue Hawks’ performance in other ways.
Exeter tallied 104 points to win the Division I Indoor Track and Field State Championship, 47 more than runner-up Nashua North and 59 more than third-place Bedford.
“I don’t know about dominated but the girls had a really good meet,” Leveille said. “Bishop Guertin is a really good team. Nashua North, too, and there are some other really good teams that we expected to be there. We just had a really good day. The girls really performed well for us.”
The title was Exeter’s first since 1977, when the Blue Hawks ruled Class I-M-S. They were runners-up to Pinkerton in Division I last winter.
Exeter picked up its first win of the day in the 55 hurdles where Camilla McAleer finished in 8.87 seconds. Grace Kunysz added a win in the 55 meter dash, finishing in 7.41 seconds. Sydney Lavelle added fourth- and third-place finishes in those events, finishing in 9.4 and 7.51 seconds.
Lavelle also finished second in the 300 with a time of 43.57 seconds. Ella Fraser took first for the Blue Hawks, finishing in 42.84 seconds.
“We felt like we were pretty strong in the sprints — the 55 (meter dash), the 55 (meter) hurdles and the 300 (meter). One of our seniors, Hadley Raymond, came out of the slow heat and won the 600 (meters). That was a bit unexpected but obviously it was a huge 10 points. We kind of spread the points around for the most part.”
Raymond won the 600 in 1:40.04. Grace Mercier picked up a win in the 1000 in 3:02.72.
Coming into the meet, Leveille’s highest expectations were for the 4x400 and 4x200 meter relays, saying they were two of the team’s strongest events all year in what was ultimately an undefeated season for the Blue Hawks.
Allison Kelly, Mercier, Lavelle and Autumn Agri joined forces to win the 4x400 in 4:12.20, while Sabrina Sherman, Ella Fraser, Raye Neil and Kunysz combined to win the 4x200 in 1:48.11.
On the boys’ side, Pinkerton Academy of Derry defended its title with 67 points. Nashua North was the runner-up at 51.5. Bedford was third at 48.5.
The highlight of the Astros’ day came at the very end of the meet when they set a Division I record in the 4x200 meter relay. The previous record holder was Nashua North (1:32.89) in 2017.
“It’s really exciting,” Pinkerton coach Ian French said. “That had been a goal all season. We knew coming into the year that we had a group of four sprinters that were just really excellent. Those types of opportunities come up very, very infrequently, so that was their goal this season.”
Benjamin Fleming, Ryan Dane, Patrick Cotnoir and Conor Seleny comprised the record-setting group that finished the event in 1:32.09.
Seleny also added a win in the 300 at 35.64.
“We’ve just had really great kids with good attitudes and that’s what makes it fun,” French said. “Winning when you have kids that love the sport, show up every day and do the things they need to do to be successful. That’s the best thing about getting to be a coach. It’s just amazing.”
Oyster River, Portsmouth tops in Division II
Oyster River of Durham took home the boys’ team title with 68 points, edging out second-place Windham (61) by seven and third-place Coe-Brown (52) by 16 points.
In winning the 1,000, 1,500 and 3,000 meter runs, the Bobcats dominated the distance portion of the meet. Myles Carrico (2:37.44) placed first in the 1,000, while Andy O’Brien took first in both the 1,500 (4:10.88) and 3,000 (9:03.02). Owen Fleischer added to his team’s point total with a second-place finish in the 1,000 (2:38.54).
Elsewhere, Windham took advantage in short distance events, with Braeden Manti (6.66) winning the 55-meter dash and Quinn Cerami (36.49) taking the 300 meters. The Jaguars also finished first in the 4x200 relay, where Andrew Abirached, Cerami, Alesandro Jacobellis, and Curtis Shattuck combined for a time of 1:35.54.
As for the girls, Portsmouth dominated on its way to the title, racking up 79 points to nearly double up second-place Oyster River (40). Hanover (39.5) finished in third place.
The Clippers won four events and placed either second or third in four others. Among their winners were Maddie Ricard (7.5) in the 55-meter dash; Sarah Morin (1:40.22) in the 600-meter run; April Weeks (8.94) in the 55-meter hurdles; and the group of Grace Ripperger, Julia Kurowski, Paige Betournay, and Morin (4:13.40) in the 4x400 meter relay.
Division II girls
Team scores: 1, Portsmouth, 79; 2, Oyster River, 40; 3, Hanover, 39.5; 4, Milford, 34; 5, Merrimack Valley, 24.5; 6, Portsmouth Christian, 22; 7, Souhegan, 21; 8, Campbell, 18; 8, Pelham, 18; 10, Windham, 15; 11, Coe-Brown, 14; 12, St. Thomas, 11; 13, Bow, 10; 13, Gilford, 10; 13, Kearsarge, 10; 13, Sanborn, 10; 17, Epping, 8; 18, Bishop Brady, 4; 18, Lebanon, 4; Newmarket, 4; 21, Kingswood, 2; 21, Pembroke, 2; 23, Belmont, 1; 23, Mascoma Valley, 1; 24, Plymouth, 1.
50 dash: 1, Maddie Ricard, Portsmouth, 7.50; 2, Ella Maclean, Hanover, 7.51; 3, Gwenyth Dahlinger, Pelham, 7.67.
300: 1, Natalie Fraser, Gilford, 43.30; 2, Jennfer Nadig, Oyster River, 43.36; 3, Zoe Onyango, Hanover, 43.37.
600: 1, Sarah Morin, Portsmouth, 1:40.22; 2, Kristina Pizzi, Bow, 1:40.59; 3, Christine Aman, Hanover, 1:44.09.
1,000: 1, Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, 3:10.41; 2, Abigail O’Connor, Coe-Brown, 3:14.58; 3, Lily Doody, Oyster River, 3;15.57.
1,500: 1, Mya Dube, Kearsarge, 4:46.01; 2, Liza Corso, Portsmouth Christian, 4:46.57; 3, Chloe Trudel, Souhegan, 4:54.20.
3,000: 1, Chloe Trudel, Souhegan, 10:26.57; 2, Sophia Reynolds, Merrimack Valley, 10:58.99; 3, Cassie Hemming, Campbell, 11:16.33.
55 hurdles: 1, April Weeks, Portsmouth, 8.94; 2, Ella Stasko, Oyster River, 9:21; 3, Sarah Morin, Portsmouth, 9.24.
4-by-200 relay: 1, Pelham (Cawthron, Hemmerdinger, Hurst, Dahlinger), 1:50.43.
4-by-400 relay: 1, Portsmouth (Ripperger, Kurowski, Betournay, Morin), 4:13.40.
4-by-800 relay: 1, Merrimack Valley (York, Considine, Kimball, Reynolds), 10:06.01.
High jump: 1, Hannah Monahan, Windham, 5-0; 2, Tori Allen, Campbell, 5-0; 3, Kaylen Lachappelle, Sanbord, 5-0; 4, Leslie MacGrath, Milford, 5-0.
Long jump: 1, Reese Wilson, Milford, 17-6.75; 2, Onyango, Hanover, 16-4.5; 3, Brynn Dooley, Portsmouth, 16-4.25.
Shot put: 1, Mady Buchalski, St. Thomas, 38-7.25; 2, Alexis Kailey, Epping, 35-5.75; 3, Robyn Krafft, Milford, 33-11.
Division II boys
Team scores: 1, Oyster River, 68; 2, Windham, 61; 3, Coe-Brown, 52; 4, Portsmouth, 43; 5, Pelham, 34; 6, White Mountains, 20; 7, Milford, 16; 7, Newport, 16; 9, Trinity, 14; 10, Hollis/Brookline, 10; 10, Newmarket, 10; 12, Bow, 8; 12, Merrimack Valley, 8; 14, Campbell, 7; 14, Hanover, 7; 16, Mascenic, 6; 17, Kearsarge, 4; 17, Monadnock, 4; 17, Pembroke, 4; 20, Lebanon, 3; 20, Sanborn, 3; 22, ConVal, 2; 22, Conant, 2; 24, Manchester West, 1.
50 dash: 1, Braden Manti, Windham, 6.66; 2, Seth Baylus, Merrimack Valley, 6.69; 3, Michael Curtin, Hollis/Brookline, 6.76.
300: 1, Quinn Cerami, Windham, 36.49; 2, John Thibault, Trinity, 36.67; 3, Landon Neal, Windham, 37.31.
600: 1, Porter Heigis, Coe-Brown, 1:26.27; 2, Trevor Sassaman, Oyster River, 1:28.46; 3, JP Wallace, Windham, 1:28.86.
1,000: 1, Myles Carrico, Oyster River, 2:37.44; 2, Owen Fleischer, Oyster River, 2:38.54; 3, Rohan Rai, Windham, 2:40.91.
1,500: 1, Andy O’Brien, Oyster River, 4:10.88; 2, Calel Korthals, Milford, 4;12.85; 3, Landen Vaillancourt, Mascenic, 4:14.65.
3,000: 1, Andy O’Brien, Oyster River, 9:03.02; 2, Luke Tkaczyk, Coe-Brown, 9:05.31; 3, Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 9:06.25.
55 hurdles: 1, John Elie, Pelham, 7.73; 2, Mason Martell, Newport, 7.87; 3, Andre Kelly, Portsmouth, 8.01.
4-by-200 relay: 1, Windham (Abirached, Cerami, Jacobellis, Shattuck), 1:35.54.
4-by-400 relay: 1, Pelham (Dufault, Miller, Foss, Elie), 3:35.46.
4-by-800 relay: 1, Coe-Brown (Cameron, Mackey, Hill Heigis), 8:20.92.
High jump: 1, Andrew Kelly, Portsmouth, 6-2; 2, Sidonio LaBelle-Brown, 6-0; 3, Jack Parker, White Mountains, 6-0; 4, Dylan Foss, Pelham, 6-0.
Long jump: 1, Kevin Schanlaber, White Mountains, 21-10.75; 2, Dylan Foss, Pelham, 20-11.75; 3, Curtis Shattuck, Windham, 20-7.
Shot put: 1, Thor Griffith, Portsmouth, 49-10; 2, Emmanuel Eghu, Milford, 46-4; 3, Joshua Hoffman, Campbell, 44-9.25.