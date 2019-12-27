MANCHESTER — The first meeting between the current Manchester Central and Manchester Memorial girls’ basketball teams might not take place during the Division I regular season. It could come Sunday in the Doug Chandler Christmas Tournament’s championship game at Central’s Simon Gym.
Central and Memorial each opened the eight-team tournament with a victory Friday, and each can advance to the title game with a victory today.
Central posted 62-34 triumph over ConVal of Peterborough in Friday’s third game, and Memorial beat Monadnock of Swanzey 65-31 in Friday’s final matchup.
Central, which is 2-0 against Division I competition, lost to Memorial in the semifinals of last year’s tournament.
“It’s BG, as everybody says, and then after that it’s Memorial, in my opinion,” Central coach Mike Wenners said when he was asked about the top teams in Division I. “I think Memorial is the second-best team out there.”
Central led ConVal 38-16 at halftime, and opened the third quarter with a 12-0 run. ConVal was scoreless in the third until Mairin Burgess made two free throws with 49 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Central had three players score in double figures, led by freshman Emily Hobausz with 15. Destiny Jordan and Jailyn Johnson each finished with 10.
“It’s hard because it’s a tournament and you always want to win and you’re competitive, but we also want to try different things so I’m looking at different combinations,” Wenners sad. “So (Hobausz) and McKenna (Schneiderman) started today even though they don’t normally start. Just trying to mix it up and see what happens.”
McKenna Proctor made four 3-pointers and led ConVal in scoring with 12 points. Julia Donovan added six.
Central will face Conant today at 4 p.m.
Like Central, Memorial took control of its game with a 12-0 run at the start of the second half. That extended Memorial’s lead from 14 to 26 points.
Memorial’s Lyric Grumblatt led all scorers with 17 points. Jessica Carrier added 13 and Jennessa Brunette finished with eight. Memorial, which won its only Division I game before the tournament, will play Lebanon today at 5:30 p.m. Lebanon beat Memorial in the championship game to win last year’s title.
“They run good offense and we have to be ready for full-court pressure all game, which, I think with our guards we handle that pretty well,” Memorial coach Greg Cotreau said. “It’s going to take a full team effort. If we do end up playing Central it’s gonna be a great atmosphere.”
Mea Carroll-Clough led Monadnock with eight points. The Huskies, last year’s Division III champion, received seven points from Carly Ayotte and six from Grace Furze.
Even if Central and Memorial don’t meet in Sunday’s championship game (5:30 p.m.), the teams will face each other twice during the regular season. Memorial will play at Central on Feb. 7, and the teams will wrap up the regular season at Memorial on Feb. 22.
Conant beat Manchester West 63-33, and Lebanon beat Trinity 53-25 in the tournament’s other first-round matchups.
Today’s schedule also features Trinity vs. Monadnock at 1 p.m., and ConVal vs. West at 2:30 p.m.
Conant 63, West 33: Conant, the No. 1 seed for the Division III tournament last season, pounced on the Blue Knights early and led 27-11 after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime.
Liz Gonyea and Teagan Kirby each tossed in a game-high 17 points for Conant. Gonyea made three of her team’s four 3-pointers. Olivia Culver (11) and Abuk Teng (seven) led the West offense.
West entered the tournament with a 1-1 record in Division II. Conant was 4-0 in Division III.
Lebanon 53, Trinity 25: The Raiders built an 11-point halftime lead and held Trinity to 10 points in the final two quarters. Lebanon’s Sally Rainey led all scorers wih 23 points. Achol Tour tossed in a team-high 11 for Trinity, which failed to score more than eight points in any quarter. Lebanon played without forward Becky Wright, who has committed to play at Southern New Hampshire University.
“She brings a completely different dynamic,” Cotreau said. “I fully expect her to play (today).”
Trinity was 0-2 in Division II before the holiday break. Lebanon entered the tourney with a 1-0 record in Division II.