Mason Drouin notched a a hat trick, leading Pinkerton Academy to a 5-0 shutout of Nashua South/Pelham on Monday night in Division I boys’ hockey in Nashua.
Matt Gilliland made 18 saves for the shutout. Brett Levesque and Ethan Burgess also scored for Pinkerton, which improved to 6-4 with home games against unbeaten Concord (Wednesday) and Bedford (Saturday) up next on the schedule.
Goalie Nate Serrentino played well for South (2-7).
INDOOR TRACK
Sunday, at UNH
Boys, morning meet
Winners
Boys’ 55 dash: Ben Fleming, Pinkerton, 6.72. 300 dash: Porter Heigis, Coe-Brown, 39.09. 600: Dan Bandler, Hanover, 1:320.7. 1,000: Joe Curran, Nashua North, 2:33.55. 1,500: Matt Griffin, Londonderry, 4:09.69. 3,000: Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 9:06.87. 55 hurdles: 1, Conor Seleny, Pinkerton,7.76. 4-by-160 relay: Windham (Abirached, Manti, Jacobellis, Shattuck), 1:19.38 4-by-400 relay: Merrimack (Demeo, Paulhamus, Peyton, Felo), 3:41.67. High jump: Andrew Kelly, Portsmouth, 6-2. Long jump: Andrew Kelly, Portsmouth, 21-0. Shot put: Thor Griffith, Portsmouth, 48-8.75.
Girls, morning meet
Winners
55 dash: Ella Maclean, Hanover, 7.55. 300 dash: Ella Maclean, Hanover, 43.99. 600: Macy Graves, Pinkerton, 1:46.11. 1,000: Abigail O’Connor, Coe-Brown, 3:10.18. 1,500: Sophia Reynolds, Merrimack Valley, 5:01.28. 3,000: Meghan Cross, Pinkerton, 10:58.97. 55 hurdles: 1, April Weeks, Portsmouth, 9.27. 4-by-160 relay: Manchester Central (Masumbuko, Bangasimbo, Hudson, Houghton), 1:29.14. 4-by-400 relay: Hanover (Aman, Maclean, Onyango, Stafford), 4:24.37. High jump: Emily Lesburt, Pinkerton, 5-4. Long jump: 1, Renee Wilson, Milford, 16-11.5. Shot put: Victoria Conrad, Nashua North, 39-6.