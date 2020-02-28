EXETER — With first place in the Division I standings on the line, the Exeter High School boys’ basketball team didn’t make any field goals in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s showdown with Bishop Guertin.
Instead, the defending Division I champion Blue Hawks used clutch precision at the free-throw line to stay in first place.
Exeter scored all of its points at the charity stripe in the fourth to outscore Bishop Guertin 13-11 and preserve a 56-50 victory. The Blue Hawks made 13 of 17 free throws in the quarter, and finished 20 of 25 on the night.
“They were in their zone, so we decided that with a two-point lead or three-point we’d just see how they play and we’d pull them out a little bit and forced them to foul,” Exeter coach Jeff Holmes said. “I’m confident with that group I had out there. They’re all really good free-throw shooters and we shot really well tonight from the line.”
Senior Ryan Grijalva netted Exeter’s final field goal with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the Blue Hawks into the fourth with a 43-39 lead. Grijalva finished with 21 points and seven rebounds while classmate Jacob Gibbons added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Exeter (15-1) has won three straight games after a 59-56 loss to Alvirne snapped the program’s 33-game winning streak. The Blue Hawks can secure the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the Division I tournament with wins in the final week of the regular season against Dover (7-10) and Trinity (3-13).
“We knew they were going to be really good tonight; they brought everything,” Grijalva said. “They’re a very athletic team. It was a really good win for us and I’m really happy with how the guys played.”
The Cardinals, conversely, hit six of 12 free throws in the fourth in dropping to third place in the standings behind the team they finish the regular season on the road against, Portsmouth (14-2). Bishop Guertin will be the No. 2 or 3 seed in the tournament depending on the outcome.
“A few free throws and a couple of layups could’ve ensured it, but sometimes those things don’t go in when you’re playing a great team like Exeter is,” Bishop Guertin coach John Fisher said. “It was a great game. I’m glad for the kids to be involved in this game, and to have a 1 vs. 2 is always fun.”
Bishop Guertin (14-3) went into halftime trailing 28-25 after Jordan Robichaud’s 3-pointer. Bishop Guertin shot 7 for 9 from the field with four 3-pointers in the second, with three of them coming from Mason Carroll (17 points). Bishop Guertin rebounded from a dismal 2-for-10, six-turnover performance in the first quarter.
“That’s the mark of a great team and a great program. They’re used to being in tight situations and you can’t teach that,” Fisher said. “They didn’t make any silly mistakes. I’m not happy that we lost, but I’m very happy with how we came in here and played against a great team.”
Exeter led 32-25 early the third before an 8-0 run capped off by a Mason 3-pointer and John Sullivan layup landed BG its first lead of the game of 33-32 with 4:24 left in the quarter. The Blue Hawks countered a 6-0 run to take a 38-33 lead when 3-pointers by Dylan Santasusso and Sullivan closed the gap to one point before Grijalva’s heroics to end the third.
A Sullivan drive with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 43-43. Then the free-throw disparity began to put Bishop Guertin in a hole. Exeter hit five of six free throws to take a 48-43 lead and a Grijalva rebound off a missed Robichaud free throw led to a pair of free throws by Grjalva to give Exeter a 50-45 lead with 1:35 left in regulation.
“We had no field goals (in the fourth). It was kind of tough, but we hit the free throws,” Grijalva said. “Tonight was a good example of what it’s going to be like in the playoffs. We played well under pressure and made good decisions.”