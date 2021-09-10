210912-spt-portsmouth-_ROY2534.jpg

Portsmouth's quarterback Will Hindle, right, celebrates his touchdown with Angus Moss in the first half at Memorial High School in Manchester on Friday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Senior quarterback Will Hindle ran for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Portsmouth/Oyster River football team to a 47-28 victory over Memorial on Friday night. Portsmouth/Oyster River improved to 2-0. Memorial fell to 0-2.

Londonderry 43, Nashua South 0

Senior quarterback Aidan Washington ran for one touchdown and passed to Andrew Kullman for two more, leading the Londonderry High football team to a 43-0 blanking of Nashua South on Friday night at Lancer Park.

Trinity 46, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 8

In Manchester, brothers Jimbo and Paul Thibault combined for four touchdowns for Trinity (2-0) and the Pioneers defense recorded four turnovers: two fumbles, an interception returned for a touchdown and one on downs. Paul, a sophomore, ran for two TDs and caught another from Jack Service while Jimbo, a senior, ran in an 11-yard score. Devohn Ellis had Trinity’s pick-six. Service and Mark Nyoma also logged rushing touchdowns for Trinity.

Winnacunnet 42, Concord 7

Tucker McCann had 120 of the Warriors' 341 rushing yards as Winnacunnet blanked the Crimson Tide.

Pelham 54, Laconia 7

Kevin Bodenrader and Alex Carroll each had a pair of touchdowns as the Pythons posted another dominant win.

Nashua North 44, Merrimack 43

Dionard Toplana's field goal as time expired capped a great comeback by the Titans in a thriller.

Bedford 43, Dover 22

Bedford QB Joe Mikol was an efficient 8-for-9 passing for 192 yards and four TDs, and for good measure added a pair of rushing TDs. Dover QB Darian Lopez-Sullivan was impressive in defeat, going 10-for-13 passing for 103 yards and three rushing TDs.