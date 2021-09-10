MANCHESTER — Senior quarterback Will Hindle ran for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Portsmouth/Oyster River football team to a 47-28 victory over Memorial on Friday night. Portsmouth/Oyster River improved to 2-0. Memorial fell to 0-2.
Londonderry 43, Nashua South 0
Senior quarterback Aidan Washington ran for one touchdown and passed to Andrew Kullman for two more, leading the Londonderry High football team to a 43-0 blanking of Nashua South on Friday night at Lancer Park.
Trinity 46, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 8
In Manchester, brothers Jimbo and Paul Thibault combined for four touchdowns for Trinity (2-0) and the Pioneers defense recorded four turnovers: two fumbles, an interception returned for a touchdown and one on downs. Paul, a sophomore, ran for two TDs and caught another from Jack Service while Jimbo, a senior, ran in an 11-yard score. Devohn Ellis had Trinity’s pick-six. Service and Mark Nyoma also logged rushing touchdowns for Trinity.
Winnacunnet 42, Concord 7
Tucker McCann had 120 of the Warriors' 341 rushing yards as Winnacunnet blanked the Crimson Tide.
Pelham 54, Laconia 7
Kevin Bodenrader and Alex Carroll each had a pair of touchdowns as the Pythons posted another dominant win.
Nashua North 44, Merrimack 43
Dionard Toplana's field goal as time expired capped a great comeback by the Titans in a thriller.
Bedford 43, Dover 22
Bedford QB Joe Mikol was an efficient 8-for-9 passing for 192 yards and four TDs, and for good measure added a pair of rushing TDs. Dover QB Darian Lopez-Sullivan was impressive in defeat, going 10-for-13 passing for 103 yards and three rushing TDs.