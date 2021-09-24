NASHUA - Josh Comptoh's fourth touchdown run on an untimed play was followed by Connor Roswell recovering his own fumble in the end zone for a two-point conversion that gave Nashua South a 43-42 Division I victory over rival Nashua North in a classic at Stellos Stadium.
Division I
Londonderry 21, Pinkerton 10
Backup quarterback Drew Heenan passed for one touchdown and ran for another to help No. 4 Londonderry overcome a three-point halftime deficit and defeat No. 3 Pinkerton in Derry, 21-10, on Friday night.
Division III
Trinity 14, Campbell 0
Sophomore quarterback Jack Service directed two second-half touchdown drives, scoring the second one himself on a 1-yard sneak, leading Trinity High to a 14-0 victory over Campbell in an early-season Division III football showdown Friday night in Litchfield.
SCORES/SCHEDULE
Thursday's games
Division I
Dover 35, Spaulding 0
Division III
Pelham 61, ConVal 6
Friday's games
Division I
Keene 21, Windham 14
Salem at Alvirne, ppd.
Division II
Hanover 41, John Stark 8
Bow 29, Souhegan 26
Saturday's games
Division I
Winnacunnet at Exeter , 1:30 p.m.
Portsmouth/Oyster River at Concord, 1 p.m.
Bedford at Goffstown, 1:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.
Mascoma Valley at Raymond, 7:30 p.m.
Division II
Kennett at Merrimack Valley, 1 p.m.
Manchester West at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, 1 p.m.