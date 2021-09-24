Heenan

Londonderry's Drew Heenan, shown in a game against Salem last fall, passed for one touchdown and ran for another in the Lancers' win over the Astros on Friday night.

 DAN DOYON
NASHUA - Josh Comptoh's fourth touchdown run on an untimed play was followed by Connor Roswell recovering his own fumble in the end zone for a two-point conversion that gave Nashua South a 43-42 Division I victory over rival Nashua North in a classic at Stellos Stadium.

Division I

Londonderry 21, Pinkerton 10

Backup quarterback Drew Heenan passed for one touchdown and ran for another to help No. 4 Londonderry overcome a three-point halftime deficit and defeat No. 3 Pinkerton in Derry, 21-10, on Friday night.

Division III

Trinity 14, Campbell 0

Sophomore quarterback Jack Service directed two second-half touchdown drives, scoring the second one himself on a 1-yard sneak, leading Trinity High to a 14-0 victory over Campbell in an early-season Division III football showdown Friday night in Litchfield.

SCORES/SCHEDULE

Thursday's games

Division I

Dover 35, Spaulding 0

Division III

Pelham 61, ConVal 6

Friday's games

Division I

Keene 21, Windham 14

Salem at Alvirne, ppd.

Division II

Hanover 41, John Stark 8

Bow 29, Souhegan 26

Saturday's games

Division I

Winnacunnet at Exeter , 1:30 p.m.

Portsmouth/Oyster River at Concord, 1 p.m.

Bedford at Goffstown, 1:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.

Mascoma Valley at Raymond, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kennett at Merrimack Valley, 1 p.m.

Manchester West at Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, 1 p.m.

Lebanon at Gilford/Belmont, 2 p.m.

Kingswood at Sanborn, 2 p.m.

Timberlane at Plymouth, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas at Pembroke, 2:30 p.m.

Division IV

Newfound at Franklin, 3:30 p.m.