Salem High School's Aidan McDonald ran for 243 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Blue Devils defeated Nashua South, 62-36, at Stellos Stadium in Nashua on Friday night.
Winnacunnet 30, Bedford 13: In Hampton, quarterback Kyle Tilley ran for a touchdown and passed for another to help Winnacunnet, the No. 3 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, defeat No. 7 Bedford Friday night in the opening game for each team. Bedford trailed 14-7 after three quarters.
Exeter 37, Goffstown 14: In Goffstown, Exeter forced three turnovers (interception, fumble, on downs) and built a 34-0 lead before Goffstown got on the board in the third quarter. Jacob Wiberg, Nathaniel Leighton (two) and Ian Ireland each ran in TDs for the Blue Hawks, who also scored on a 24-yard pass from Aidan McGinley to Michael Dettore.
Dover 40, Man. Memorial 6: Senior quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan ran for three touchdowns and Dover used big plays to beat visiting Manchester Memorial in a Division I football opener on Friday night.
Trinity 39, ConVal 8: In Peterborough, Jack Service and Devohn Ellis each scored a pair of touchdowns as Trinity thrashed host ConVal.
Pelham 48, Stevens 6: Alex Carroll and Kevin Bodenrader each had a pair of touchdowns and Antonio Furtado was perfect on his seven PAT attempts as the Pythons opened the season with a home win.