Senior Isabella King poured in 28 points, including the 1,000th of her high school career, leading Bedford past Manchester Memorial 48-41 on Friday night in girls basketball.
King, who has committed to attend Bucknell University, hit the milestone in the third quarter as the Bulldogs (8-2) overcame a three-point halftime deficit.
Elizabeth Barrientos led Memorial (5-6) with 15 points.
Londonderry 45, Alvirne 30
Londonderry: Ashley Rourke, 19 points; Jordan Furlong, 10 points; Olivia Chau, 9 points.
Alvirne: Jamie O’Connor, 12 points.
Pinkerton 49, Nashua South 36
Pinkerton (6-1): Abby Marasco, Kristina Packowski, 12 points each.
Windham 56, Salem 41
Windham (6-3): Sarah Dempsey, 20 points; Bree Amari, 11 points, Abby Husson, 8 points.
Salem: Briana Boucher, 12 points; Jennifer Olson, Charlotte Hinchey, 10 points each.
Concord 53, Central 41
Concord: Elizabeth Blinn, 21 points; Ava Woodman, 18 points.
Central: Emily Hobausz, 17 points; Erin Flurey, 14 points; McKenna Schneiderman, 9 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford 58, Memorial 45
Bedford (6-6): TJ OConnell, 13 points; Dan Kuleza, 10 points.
Memorial (3-6) Brennan Beland, 14 points; Johnny Roumraj, Kenray Emadamerho, 7 points each.
Londonderry 52, Alvirne 46
Londonderry: Kevin Rourke, 16 points; Tyler Brown, 12 points; Brian Gould, 10 points.
Alvirne: Brendan Graham, 20 points.
Pinkerton 46, Nashua South 36
Pinkerton (6-1): Anthony Chin, 16 points, 10 rebounds; Justin Dunne, 12 points, 8 rebounds.
South: Cody Rocheleau, 16 points,
Windham 65, Salem 44
Windham: Jack St. Hilaire, 19 points; George Fortin, 13 points; Blake Dempsey 10.
Salem: Adan Ayala, 10 points.
Sanborn 65, Campbell 54
Sanborn: Dylan Khalil, 20 points.
Campbell, Jack Noury, 20 points.
SKIING, MEET OF CHAMPIONSIn the Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain on Thursday, Dylan Welch of Plymouth Regional captured both the giant slalom and slalom competitions. Runners-up were Eli Gadbois of Bow in the giant slalom and Patrick Wachsmuth of Bow in the slalom.
In the girls competition, Concord High’s Savannah Shannon won the giant slalom and Sophie Bell of Profile claimed first in the giant slalom.
Elizabeth Koroski of Kennett claimed the girls ski jumping title at Proctor Academy. Greta Holland of Hanover was runner-up.
The Hanover duo of Teddy Ruth and Cam Forbush were tops among the boys.