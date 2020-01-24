Central’s girls and Memorial’s boys emerged victorious at Friday night’s City Swim Meet at Southern New Hampshire University.
Jillian Poirier won two events individually 00 the 200-meter individual medley and the 100-meter backstroke — and was part of winning relay teams in the 400-meter freestyle and 200-meter medley for the Little Green. Grace Mayhew won two events — the 50- and 100-meter freestyle — and was on the winning 200- and 400-meter freestyle winners, and Kathryn Craig won the 100-meter butterfly and the 100-meter breaststroke in addition to roles on the winning 200-meter medley relay and 200-meter freestyle relay teams.
On the boys’ side, Memorial’s Cesar Rivas Castro earned wins in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke. The Crusaders’ Ian Anderson was first in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle in addition to spots on the winning 200-meter medley and 200-meter freestyle relay teams. Central’s Conlan Hurley won the 200-meter individual medley and 400-meter freestyle.
Girls’ team results: 1. Central 155; 2. Memorial 121; 3. West 19; Trinity 8
200-meter relay: 1. Central 2:33.39; 2. Memorial 2:49.63
200-meter freestyle: 1. Allison Gowern, C, 2:20.49; 2. Amelia Bannister, C, 2:44.14; 3. Elizabeth Caldrain, W, 3:00.51.
200-meter individual medley: 1. Jillian Poirier, C, 3:10.41; 2. Ruth Winslow, M, 3:20.47; 3. Emma Polanco, M, 3:24.03.
50-meter freestyle: 1. Grace Mayhew, C, 28.96; 2. Jocelyne Bisson, C, 33.42; 3. Savannah Parker, M, 39.19
100-meter butterfly: 1. Kathryn Craig, C, 1:22.19; 2. Selma Makic, M, 1:43.29; 3. Kelsie Clapp, M, 2:15.60
100-meter freestyle: 1. Grace Mayhew, C, 1:07.11; 2. Mallory Kitchens, C, 1:16.45; 3. Elizabeth Caldrain, W, 1:21.76
400-meter freestyle: 1. Allison Gowern, C, 5:12.34; 2. Amelia Bannister, C, 5:49.25; 3. Ruth Winslow, M, 6:08.l81
200-meter freestyle relay: 1. Central 1:51.79; 2. Memorial 2:48.73
100-meter backstroke: 1. Jillian Poirier, C, 1:25.41; 2. Jocelyne Bisson, C, 1:27.12; 3. Claire Lawson, M, 1:47.49
100-meter breaststroke: 1. Kathryn Craig, C, 1:31.84; 2. Mallory Kitchens, C, 1:35.34; 3. Emma Polanco, M, 1:45.31
400-meter freestyle relay: 1. Central 5:02.63; Memorial 5:44.40
Boys’ team results: 1. Memorial 177; 2. Central 44
200-meter medley relay: 1. Memorial 2:11.70
200-meter freestyle: 1. Cesar Rivas Castro, M, 2:25.67; 2. George Farmer, M, 2:56.53; 3. Evan Deary, M, 3:19.28
200-meter individual medley: 1. Conlan Hurley, C, 2:23.24; 2. Milo Traballano, M, 2:29.11
50-meter freestyle: 1. Ian Anderson, M, 28.50; 2. James Mondor, M, 30.05; 3. Nicholas Bonenfant, M, 3.60
100-meter butterfly: 1. Joshua McDonald, M, 1:09.21; 2. Leonardo Lauridson, M, 1:15.23; 3. Mirza Kruscica, C, 1:15.42
100-meter freestyle: 1. Ian Anderson, M, 1:07.84; 2. Nicholas Bonenfant, M, 1:15.35; 3. Aidan O’Connell, C, 1:20.76
400-meter freestyle: 1. Conlan Hurley, C, 4:36.24; 2. Milo Traballano, M, 5:05.69; 3. Joshua McDonald, M, 5:25.66
200-meter freestyle relay: 1. Memorial 2:11.37
100-meter backstroke: 1. Mirza Krusisca, C, 1:17.63; 2. Leonardo Lauridson, M, 1:19.61; 3. Evan Deary, M, 1:49.16
100-meter backstroke: 1. Cesar Rivas Castro, M, 1:37.62; 2. James Mondor, M, 1:38.14; 3. Chase Mitchell, M, 2:27.33
400-meter freestyle relay: 1. Memorial 4:36.06
Boys’ basketball
Alvirne 63, Windham 51: In Windham, Meshack Mugariri scored 15 in the Broncos’ win. Alvirne (3-5) of Hudson took a 17-5 lead after one and remained in control. Jack Dewitt scored 12 and Brett McKinley had 10 for the Broncos. Luke Schramm led Windham (5-2) with 15 points. Rocky Heres added 12.
Keene 63, Winnacunnet 50: In Keene, Noah Timmer led the Blackbirds (4-3) with 26 points. Alex Charles had 12 points and Liam Johnston scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Winnacunnet is 5-3.
Salem 65, Trinity 59: In Manchester, Trevor DeMinico’s 23 points helped the Blue Devils (3-5) overcome a one-point deficit entering the final quarter. Michael Ference and Alex Devir had 11 apiece. Royce Williams led all scorers with 25 for Trinity (1-6). Louis Rosenthall and Ryan Stultz each contributed 14.
Bishop Guertin 79, Pinkerton 62: In Derry, Sam Mullett of led all scorers with 20 points for the Cardinals (6-1). Dylan Santosuosso chipped in 17. Donald MacDonald led Pinkerton (0-8) with 16. Jimmy Flynn had 13.
Merrimack 60, Concord 52: In Merrimack, Patrick Yudkin led all scorers with 22 points for the Tomahawks (6-2). Ivan Yen had 18 points, all on three-pointers, to lead Concord (3-4).
Oyster River 71, Manchester West 57: In Manchester, Joe Morrell led all scorers with 36 for the Bobcats (3-4) and Kyle Miller added 12. Adam Podsadowski and Josh Rose each had 13 for West (3-5).
Campbell 78, Prospect Mountain 63: In Litchfield, Brendan Rice led the Cougars (4-4) with 21 points in the win. Campbell led 21-7 after one and cruised from there. Matt Dion and Carter Vedrani scored 13 apiece and Keegan Mills had 11. Seth Huggard led the Timberwolves (0-9) with 21. Keegan Unzen added 15.
White Mountains 48, Belmont 46: In Whitefield, Jack Curtis’ 20 points, six rebounds and four steals led the Spartans (5-4). Brody LaBounty scored 11 points and grabbed rebounds, Connor Bosse had eight points and four rebounds, and Tyler Hicks had six points and nine rebounds. Belmont is 6-2.
Exeter 71, Manchester Central 34: The Blue Hawks remained unbeaten (7-0) with a home win. Central is 2-6.
Nashua North 69, Memorial 49: North improved to 5-1. Memorial is 1-5.
Girls’ basketball
Bishop Brady 61, Bow 45: In Concord, junior Ami Rivera scored her 1,000th point as part of a 19-point night for the Green Giants (5-4). The 1,000th point came on a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.
Halle Laramie scored 15 points and Libbey Hicks added 10 for Bishop Brady. Jess Chamberlain led the Falcons (4-4) with eight points in the loss. Ellie Pingree had seven points and five rebounds.
Portsmouth 47, Dover 41: In Dover, Savannah Emery led the Clippers (5-4) with 15. Lanie Mourgenous topped the Green Wave (0-9) with nine.
Bedford 57, Londonderry 32: In Londonderry, Isabella King led the Bulldogs (6-2) with 22. Alli Morgan added 11 and Emma Rosenbaum netted 13. Courtney Shay paced the Lancers (4-5) with 17.
Memorial 51, Nashua North 38: In Nashua, Lyric Grumblatt paced the Crusaders (7-1) with 21 points, 18 in the first half. Tamrah Gould scored nine and Jenessa Brunette scored seven. Kaitlyn Laurendi led Nashua North (2-5) with 12.
Windham 34, Alvirne 33: In Hudson, Sarah Dempsey scored 14 points, including 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, including five of six in the fourth quarter to help the Jaguars (3-6) finish the game. Bree Amari added nine. Sara Ruigrok led Alvirne (2-7) with 10 points. Paige McKinley scored six.
Goffstown 44, Nashua South 35: In Nashua, Kelly Walsh led the Grizzlies with 28 points. Livi Brannen added 10 for Goffstown (7-2), which led by 12 at the half. Bailey Morin topped the host Panthers (4-4) with seven points. Julianna Martin scored and Aryanna Murray had five. Goffstown is 7-2.
Merrimack 67, Concord 60: In Concord, Theresa Twardosky and Riley Crampton led the way with 15 apiece as the Tomahawks remained unbeaten (9-0). Samantha Page added 10. Ava Woodman led the Tide (6-3) in the loss with 28 points. Ky Buchholz and Jordyn Lengle each scored 12.
Pelham 59, Kingswood 34: In Pelham, McKenna Willams led the Pythons (7-3) with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Lili Rutherford scored 13. Kingswood is 0-8.
White Mountains 42, Belmont 29: In Belmont, Avi Challinor led the Spartans (9-2) with 20 points. Makenzie Treamer added nine. Belmont is 3-7.
Somersworth 39, Hillsboro-Deering 30: In Somersworth, Fayth Grimes led the Hillcats (5-8) with 16 points and 16 rebounds in the loss. Emily Howell and Zoe Kemp each had five points and Erin Dean had four. Somersworth is 2-8.
Skiing
Friday
At Mount Sunapee
Girls’ giant slalom: 1. Ellie Frederick, Sunapee, 42.44; 2. Valentina Capponi, John Stark, 42.72; 3. Maya Holmes, Hanover, 43.92; 4. Addie Locke, Hopkinton, 44.43; 5. Ellison Stannard, Hanover, 44.85; 6. Jamie Lemire, Trinity, 45.16; 7. Riley Craft, Hanover, 45.24; 8. Maya Spiegel, Kearsarge, 45.28; 9. Jessie Lemire, Trinity, 45.56; 10. Katherine Stannard, 45.62.
Girls’ team results: 1. Hanover 379; 2. Kearsarge 348; 3. Hopkinton 335; 4. Derryfield 329; 5. Sunapee 323; 6. Lebanon 315; 7. Hillsboro-Deering 272; 8. Trinity 264; 9. John Stark 186; 10. Moultonborough 154
Boys’ giant slalom: 1. Aiden Markoff, Kearsarge, 42.00; 2. Hanover, Wessley Stocken, 42.35; 3. James Greason, Kearsarge, 42.59; 4. Seth Davis-Rutlege, 42.86; 4. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield, 43.09; 5. Riley Balch, Sunapee, 43.45; 6. Frankie Brandt, Derryfield, 43.57; 7. Jackson Cooney, Sunapee, 43.68; 8. Nathan Innerfield, John Stark, 44.45; 9. Owen Stannard, Hanover, 44.52; 10. John Roth, Sunapee, 44.70
Boys’ team results: 1. Kearsarge 382; 2. Sunapee 367; 3. Hanover 361.5; 4. Derryfield 358; 5. Lebanon 311.5; 6. Hopkinton 296; 7. Trinity 223; 8. Moultonborough 211; 9. Hillsboro-Deering 201; 10. Newport 201.5; 11. John Stark 92.