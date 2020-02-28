Colleen Furlong scored 25 points to lead the Londonderry High girls’ basketball team past Salem 58-52 on Friday night.
Ashley Schmitt added 11 and Olivia Chou scored seven for the Lancers (10-8). Salem is 11-7.
Bedford 65, Winnacunnet 34: In Bedford, Isabella King led all scorers with 30. Alli Morgan and Rosenbaum each had nine.
Bedford finished 15-3, good for fourth in Division I, and will host a first-round playoff game Wednesday night.
Winnacunnet finished 3-15.
Pinkerton 45, Nashua South 31: In Derry, Sofia Riccio led the Astros (12-6) with 14 points. Avah Ingalls added 13 and Alyssa DiMauro had 10.
South (8-10) got 12 points from Kirsten McIntire, and six from Aryanna Murray and Julianna Martin.
Concord 49, Keene 28: In Concord, Ava Woodman led the Crimson Tide (12-6) with 10 points.
Elizabeth Blinn scored nine, and Jordyn Lengle and Kayli Daigneault added six.
Keene is 4-14.
Exeter 54, Windham 44: In Windham, Kate Heslop scored 15 points and Sydney Taylor had 13 to lead Exeter (7-11).
Sarah Dempsey led all scorers with 19 for Windham (5-13). Abby Hughes added nine.
Hanover 67, Pelham 26: In Hanover, Tallie Carney and Shea Hinton led the visiting Pythons (11-7) with five points each.
Abbey McFarland, Maddie Allard and Mia Cantacesso all had four. Hanover finished the regular season 18-0.
Bow 64 Kennett 39: In Bow, Ellie Pingree led the Falcons (12-6) to their fifth straight with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Taylor Burnham had seven points, three assists and five steals. Kennett is 13-5.
Boys’ basketball
Keene 70, Concord 29: In Keene, Liam Johnston had a a triple double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Blackbirds (10-6).
Logan Patnode scored 12, Jon Kelly had 11pts and Noah Timmer added 10.
Concord is 8-8.
Oyster River 48, Souhegan 34: In Durham, Ben Mattioni and Joe Morrell both scored 15 points and Hayden Marshall had nine for the Bobcats (8-8).
Michael Maroun led Souhegan (8-8) with 11.
Boys’ hockey
Merrimack 1, Oyster River 0: At the Whittemore Center in Durham, Alex Lapointe’s goal 5:33 into the game was all the Tomahawks (13-4-1) needed. Dominic Carozza assisted and Ben Hardy made 20 saves for the shutout. Claden Daubney made 20 saves for the Bobcats (12-5-1).