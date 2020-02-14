A strong second quarter helped the Hanover High School girls’ basketball team defeat visiting Hollis/Brookline 67-43 Friday night in a Division II game between teams that each entered the contest unbeaten.
Hanover trailed 15-12 after one quarter, but outscored Hollis/Brookline 18-4 in the second.
Hanover’s Maddie McCorkle, who scored the 1,000th point of her high school career in a victory over Stevens earlier this week, led all scorers with 19 points. Stella Galanes added 15 for the Marauders (14-0).
Elizabeth Staplefield scored 17 for Hollis/Brookline (13-1).
Memorial 42, Pinkerton 33: In Manchester, Lyric Grumblatt scored 15 points and Jenessa Brunette tossed in nine for Memorial (13-1).
Avah Ingalls led Pinkerton (10-4) with 12 points. The Astros were held to nine points in the first half.
Nashua North 38, Windham 25: In Nashua, Windham failed to score more than nine points in any quarter and fell to 5-9 in Division I. Windham’s Sarah Dempsey led all scorers with 14. North (4-11) led 22-10 at halftime.
Bow 65, Milford 10: In Bow, Taylor Burnham scored 10 of her game-high 11 points in the fourth quarter. Alex Larrabee tossed in nine for the Falcons (9-6), who received eight points from Madison Speckman and five rebounds from Brooke Biehl. The loss dropped Milford to 0-17.
Merrimack 45, Keene 34: In Keene, Merrimack’s Theresa Twardosky led all scorers with 15. Merrimack improved to 14-1 in Division I. Keene fell to 4-10.
Bedford 70, Exeter 50: In Bedford, the Bulldogs received a game-high 26 points from Isabella King. Saphia Mumpini (14) and Alli Morgan (13) also scored in double figures for Bedford (11-3). Exeter slipped to 5-9.
Boys’ basketball
Campbell 54, Monadnock 52: In Swanzey, Campbell (8-6) received a team-high 16 points from Keegan Mills and outscored the Huskies (9-6) 16-10 in the fourth quarter. Brendan Rice (12) and Joaquin Heller (11) also scored in double figures for the Cougars. Heller broke a 52-52 tie when he scored on a layup with four seconds to play. Monadnock’s Connor Branon made four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 19.
West 91, Bishop Brady 49: In Concord, West (7-6) led by 10 at halftime, but pulled away by scoring 54 points in the second half. West freshman Kur Teng finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Josh Rose added 22 points and had six of his team’s 13 3-pointers. Tommy Fraser led Bishop Brady (2-11) with 20.
Bishop Guertin 60, Central 57: In Manchester, Angel Castro’s 17-point performance wasn’t enough for Central, which trailed by seven at halftime. Baylee Bates added nine for the Little Green (5-8). BG’s Mason Carroll scored a game-high 18 points. Samuel Mullett tossed in 11 for the Cardinals (11-2).
Goffstown 53, Salem 38: In Goffstown, Robenson Baguidy’s 18 points led Goffstown, which outscored Salem 29-18 in the second half. Derek Steckowych added nine for the Grizzlies (5-8). Adan Ayala and Michael Ferrence each scored 10 for Salem (6-8).
Kearsarge 47, Oyster River 44: In North Sutton, Ben Carl scored 13 points to help Kearsarge raise its Division II record to 5-6. Oyster River fell to 6-5.