Todd Krol-Corliss made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Littleton to a 51-50 win over White Mountains on Friday night in Littleton.
White Mountains of Division III led 41-31 entering the fourth quarter but the Crusaders of Division IV outscored the Spartans 20-9 in the final eight minutes. Parker Briggs scored 25 and Krol-Corliss had 14 for Littleton (4-0). Gage Knudson led White Mountains (1-3) with 12 and Brody Labounty scored 11.
Salem 51, Nashua South 48: In Salem, Trevor DeMinico scored 14 points and Alex Devir and Adan Ayala added 13 apiece as the Blue Knights overcame a four-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win. Ivan Nyantensi led the Panthers with 11 points. Andres Hulfachor scored 10.
Bishop Guertin 74, Bedford 53: In Nashua, Dylan Santosuosso led the Cardinals (1-0) with 25 points. Sam Mullet scored 17 and Jordan Robichaud had 12. Justin O’Neill led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 19.
Portsmouth 61, Pinkerton 43: In Portsmouth, Andy MacDonald led the Astros (0-2) with 12 points. Aidan Conroy and Justin Dunne added six apiece. Portsmouth is 2-0.
Alvirne 38, Goffstown 34: In Hudson, the Broncos trailed 34-33 when Liam O’Neil made a basket and a free throw to put Alvirne up for good with 43 seconds to go. Paul Manzi had 12 rebounds and nine points, and Jack Dewitt scored 11 and added five assists for Alvirne (1-1).
Aidan O’Connell led Goffstown (0-1) with 10 points. Derek Steckowych added eight points, and Robenson Baguidy scored six.
Spaulding 59, Timberlane 38: In Rochester, the Raiders improved to 2-0 after 18 points from Kevin Casey and 17 from Dante McKenney. Timberlane is 0-1.
Oyster River 56, Stevens 26: In Claremont, the Bobcats (2-0) got 14 from Doug MacGowen and 11 from Kyle Miller.
Epping 64, Hinsdale 62: Owen Finkelstein led the Blue Devils (2-1) with 20 points on six 3-pointers. Kevin O’Connell added 16 points, and Mike Picard scored 11 and added four assists.
Hillsboro-Deering 61, Fall Mountain 40: In East Swanzey, Ben Ketterer led the Hillcats with 23 points and Zach Coombs added 19. Owen Coombs scored 12 for H-D (2-2). Brady Elliott led FM with 13 points.
Groveton 73, Colebrook 72, OT: In Groveton, Matt St. Cyr made a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left in overtime to lift the Eagles. St. Cyr had 23 points for Groveton (3-0). Colebrook is 2-1.
Girls’ basketball
Man. West 31, Souhegan 17: In Amherst, Abuk Teng and Olivia Culver each had nine points and seven rebounds to lead West (2-1). Aniyah Poulin added five points, two assists and two steals. Mikayla Veziris had four points, five rebounds and three steals. Souhegan is 0-3.
Pinkerton 42, Portsmouth 27: In Derry, Ava Ingalls led the Astros (1-1) with 12 points and Jesse Ames added 10 in the win. Portsmouth fell to 1-2.
Bishop Guertin 65, Bedford 46: In Bedford, the Cardinals (3-0) got 17 points from Bri Wilcox, 16 from Erin Carney and 13 from Addi Smith. Isabella King finished with 21 and Alli Morgan had 14 for Bedford (1-1), which got six blocks from Amanda Jonas.
Concord 49, Nashua North 29: In Nashua, the Tide improved to 3-0 as Rose Layton led the way with 15 points. Ava Woodman and Elizabeth Blinn scored 11.
Manchester Memorial 55, Exeter 42: In Exeter, Lyric Grumblatt led the way with 22 points. Tamrah Gould added 13 and Jennessa Brunette contributed 11 as the Crusaders improved to 2-0. Sydney Taylor led Exeter (1-2) with 17 points, and Mia Loosman scored 13.
Alvirne 44, Goffstown 41: In Goffstown, Grace Hodgdon and Sarah Ruigrok each scored 13 as the balanced Broncos (1-2) earned their first win. Kelly Walsh led all scorers with 32 for Goffstown (2-1), which had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds but didn’t get its shot to fall.
Nashua South 35, Salem 23: In Nashua, Kirsten McIntire led the Panthers (2-1) with 10 points. Aryanna Murray scored eight, Iruka Obinelo had seven and Jordan Rioux added five. Salem fell to 2-2.
Windham 57, Trinity 40: In Windham, the Jaguars (2-2, 5-2 overall) got 19 points and nine rebounds from Sarah Dempsey. Liv Tsetilas added 15.
Londonderry 59, Keene 50: In Londonderry, Courtney Shay led the Lancers with 20 points and Ashley Rourke added 16 for Londonderry (2-1), which entered the fourth quarter tied 39-39. Keene is 2-2.
Lebanon 59, Bow 31: In Lebanon, Ellie Pingree led Bow with 11 points and Madison Speckman added nine. Alex Larrabee contributed five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Bow is 2-2. Lebanon is 2-0.
Conant 56, Campbell 36: In Litchfield, Tori Allen led the Cougars (1-3) with 12 points. Karleigh Schultz and Kristina Castellano scored seven apiece. Conant is 5-0.
Newfound 44, Berlin 24: In Bristol, Paulina Huckins led the Bears with 14 points, and Malina Bohlmann added 10. Newfound is 3-1. Berlin is 1-2.
Boys’ hockey
Pinkerton 7, Bishop Brady 1: At Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett, the Astros scored four times in the second period to break a 1-1 tie. Mason Drouin, Ethan Burgess, Brett Levesque and Aidan Price struck in the middle frame to send the Astros (2-1, 3-2-1 overall) to the win. Joey Marra scored in the first and third periods, and Evan Samiotes added a goal for Pinkerton. Price contributed three assists and Matt Gilliland turned away 18 shots. Ben Marceau scored for Brady (0-2-1).
Windham 4, Goffstown 2: In Goffstown, Owen Brea had a hat trick for the Jaguars, who outshot the Grizzlies 35-16 in an interdivisional matchup. Windham, of Division I, trailed 2-1 entering the second period but Brea scored all three of his goals in the final two frames. Jack Flanagan also scored for Windham (1-3), which got 14 saves from Vito Mancini. Grady Chretien had both goals for Goffstown, of Division II, which suffered its first loss (4-1) and got 32 saves from James Amorelli.
SKIING
Friday
At Pats Peak, Henniker
Boys’ Giant Slalom
1. Nathan Innerfield, John Stark, 57.62; 2. Will Chapin, Hopkinton, 57.89; 3. Ben Sporcic, Pembroke, 59.44; 4. Andrew Zankel, H, 1:02.43; 5. Lincoln Wilson, H, 1:05.26; 6. Ryan Sporcic, P, 1:07.52; 7. Owen Thomas, P, 1:07.83; 8. Jackson Frazier, P, 1:08.48; 9. Garrett Fitzgerald, H, 1:10.31; 10. Jonah Klingler, H, 1:10.90
Girls’ Giant Slalom
1. Valentania Capponi, JS, 56.81; 2. Addie Locke, H, 59.26; 3. Samantha Innerfield, JS, 57,68; 4. Clara Locke, H, 59.26; 5. Elizabeth Berliner, H, 1:00.43; 6. Jessica Boyajian, P, 1:01.28; 7. Elisa Pfatschbacher, H, 1:05.05; 8. Hannah Brown, P, 1:09.31; 9. Alyssa Merrill, P, 1:10.84; 10. Lauren Simmons, P, 1:12.90.