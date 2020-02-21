Manchester Memorial overcame a six-point deficit in the final minute to force overtime but Londonderry made its shots in the extra session and prevailed 68-62 in overtime in Division I girls’ basketball play Friday night in Manchester.
Courtney Shay and Ashley Rourke led Londonderry (8-8) with 21 points apiece. Tamrah Gould scored 23, Jennessa Brunette had 15 and Lyric Grumblatt added 14 for Memorial (14-2).
Bedford 60, Portsmouth 34: In Portsmouth, Isabella King led the Bulldogs (13-3) with 32 points and Alli Morgan added 20. Bella Stover led the Clippers (8-8) with 10.
Goffstown 51, Trinity 35: In Manchester, Kelly Walsh scored 28 as the Grizzlies improved to 12-5. Shannon Gifford scored eight and Ava Winterburn added seven. Colby Guinta led Trinity (1-15) with 10 points and Achol Tour added nine. The teams were tied 16-16 at halftime.
John Stark 42, Spaulding 34: In Weare, Mary Paradis led Spaulding (12-3) with 24 points. John Stark is 12-4.
Conant 73, Campbell 29: In Jaffrey, Silas Bernier had a game-high 16 points to lead the Orioles, who finish the regular season 18-0. Campbell is 8-9 with one game remaining Sunday at Somersworth.
Boys’ basketball
Exeter 54, Keene 48: In Exeter, the Blackbirds hung tight but the Blue Hawks emerged. Noah Timmer led Keene (8-6) with 16 points. Exeter is 13-1.
Bishop Guertin 52, Nashua South 46: In Nashua, Dylan Santosuosso led the Cardinals (13-2) with 13. Sam Mullett, who scored 12, hit four free throws down the stretch. John Sullivan added 11. Ivan Nyantenji led South (9-6) with 14 and Andres Hulfachor scored 11.
Manchester Memorial 50, Londonderry 47: In Londonderry, Evan Clark’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds to go led the Crusaders (4-10) to their third straight win. Clark’s bucket with 40 seconds to go tied the game at 47. Those were his only five points on the night. Julius Hargis and Jack Fitzgerald led Memorial with 11 points. John Rumraj added 10.
Cole Keegan led Londonderry (4-10) with 22 points. Alex Tsetsilas added 14.
Alvirne 67, Dover 62: In Hudson, Jack Dewitt 15 led all scorers with 15 points and Meschach Mugariri added 14 for the Broncos (7-7). Liam O’Neil and Paul Manzi scored 12 each. Sam Krick led Dover (6-9) with 14. Kingsley Breen and Darian Lopez-Sullivan each had 12 and Luke Godbout added 11.
Mascoma 60, Inter-Lakes 37: In Canaan, Ben Seiler scored 28 points to lead the Royals (10-5). Inter-Lakes is 8-8.
Sanborn 72, Oyster River 58: In Kingston, Dylan Khalel’s 36-point effort led the way for Sanborn (6-8). Kyle Miller and Joe Morrell each scored 16 for the Bobcats (7-7).
Campbell 47, Conant 41: In Litchfield, Keegan Mills led all scorers with 19 for the host Cougars (10-6). Brendan Rice added 11. Anthony Gauthier topped the Orioles (7-8) with 13.
Winnisquam 60, White Mountains 49: In Whitefield, Jack Curtis led White Mountains (10-6) with 20 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Tyler Hicks scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Winnisquam is 11-5.
Epping 73, Hinsdale 52: In Epping, Peyton Rivers led Epping with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Jack Finkelstein added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who finish 6-12.
Littleton 75, Moultonborough 56: At Moultonborough, the Crusaders led 36-8 after one and cruised to finish the regular season 18-0. Landon Bromley led Littleton with 19 points and Parker Briggs added 14. Noah Robinson and Mark McDonald led Moultonborough (4-13) with 10 points each.
Girls’ hockey
Hanover 6, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 1: In Dover, Kylie Youngclaus scored and Payton Fleury and Skyler Bednaraek added assists for St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (7-8). Hanover is 10-4-2.
Bishop Guertin 10, Kingswood 5: In Wolfeboro, Brooke Yabroudy, Elise Harnish, Brianna DeFelice, Julie McGloughlin and Lindsey Hult scored for the Cardinals (8-8). Makenna Reekie got her first high school start and first win. Kingswood is 0-15.