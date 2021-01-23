Manchester Memorial’s boys basketball team lost to rival Central by 18 points last Tuesday. Then the Crusaders made some adjustments. “Just yesterday,” said Memorial coach Danny Bryson on Friday.
The adjustments worked, as Memorial turned the tables, beating Central in the rematch, 59-56, on Friday night at home. It was Memorial’s first win over Central in two years.
Deng Luwal, a 6-5 senior forward, led the way with 16 points. Cam Pollock added 12 and Tyler Lavallee 11 as Memorial rallied from a first-half deficit, took the lead in the third quarter and held on down the stretch.
“We’re young,” said Bryson. “We have one returning starter (Pollock). Eleven juniors and one senior. They can play, though. I really like the way we responded after Tuesday.”
A key to victory, said Bryson, was to run plays that brought Central defenders away from the basket, then look for cutters. Perfecting execution is a process; the Crusaders, like many teams, have had a limited number of practices since tryouts on Jan. 4-5.
Baril Mawo led Central with 14 points.
Hollis/Brookline 60, Campbell 52
Campbell: Brody Mills, 10 points, 9 rebounds; Dylan Rice, 11 points, 5 rebounds; Colton Martel, 14 points, including 4 3-pointers; Will McPherson, 11 rebounds.
Sanborn 69, Coe-Brown 44
Sanborn (3-0): Dylan Khalil, 20 points.
Coe-Brown: Keegan Paradis, 15 points.
Alvirne 55, Merrimack 40
Alvirne (2-1): Jacob Hibbard, 19 points.
Bedford 54, Concord 38
Bedford (1-1): TJ O’Connell, 12 points; JT DeLacey, 12 points; Dan Kuleza, 11 points.
Concord (2-1): Chris Burke, 14 points.
Dover 55, Spaulding 47
Dover: Jackson Rutland, 15 points; Ken Healy, Luke Geppert, 12 points each.
Spaulding: Max Frost, 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALLSouhegan 47, Milford 23
Souhegan: Kate Canavan, 11 points; Sabra Biddle, 10 points.
Bedford 62, Concord 45
Bedford (2-1): Isabella King, 20 points; Ava Dubois, 9 points; Saphia Mumphini, 8 points.
Concord: Elizabeth Blinn, 16 points; Ava Woodman, 10 points.
Pelham 61, Manchester West 39
Pelham (5-0): Jasmine Becotte, 20 points; Jordan Galgay, 18 points; led the Pythons in scoring.
Notes: Freshman Sophia Joncas played well in the frontcourt, and seniors Megan Moletterri, Laela Higginbottom and Maddy Allard all contributed.
Spaulding 40, Dover 16
Spaulding: Hannah Drew 16 points; Mary Paradis, 9 points; Jenna Philbrook, 8 points.
Dover: Maggie Hurley, 5 points.
Alvirne 34, Merrimack 28
Merrimack (2-1): Gillian Waller, 9 points; Keira Bike, 6 points.