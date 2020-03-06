Ami Rivera erupted for 29 points as eighth-seeded Bishop Brady overturned a 13-point deficit and stunned second-ranked Hollis/Brookline 70-62 in a Division II girls’ basketball quarterfinal Friday in Hollis.
Riley Marsh scored 13 points for the Giants, now 14-6, who outscored the Cavaliers 45-24 after intermission. Libbey Hicks added 10 points and Isabella Rivera scored nine.
Brady will square off with third-ranked Spaulding in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Dartmouth College. Hollis/Brookline finishes 17-3.
Spaulding 49, Sanborn 44: In Rochester, Mary Paradis led the Raiders with 23 points. Abby Ward contributed eight in Spaulding’s march to the semifinals. Ambra Breakfield and Mackenzie Brochu each scored six. Spaulding is 17-3 while Sanborn finishes 11-9.
Boys’ basketball
Bedford 56, Merrimack 50: In Bedford, Justin O’Neil led the Bulldogs with 25 points. Connor Butts contributed 14. Bedford finishes the regular season 11-7. Tim Eckert led Merrimack with 13. The Tomahawks finish the regular season 12-6.
Exeter 62, Trinity 48: In Exeter, Ryan Grijalva and Mike Leonard both scored 13 to pace the Blue Hawks. Jacob Gibbons had 10. Royce Williams’ game-high 18 led Trinity, which got 11 from Louis Rosenthal. Exeter finishes the regular season 17-1 and the top seed in Division I. Trinity ends 4-14 and out of the tournament picture.
Keene 62, Windham 54: In Windham, the Blackbirds scored the first 15 points and withstood a Jaguars comeback. Noah Timmer led Keene with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alex Charles and Liam Johnston had 12 points each, Jon Kelly added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Keene is 12-6, Windham 9-9. Both have qualified for the Division I tourney.
Alvirne 60, Man. Memorial 54: In Manchester, Liam O’Neil led the Broncos with 15. Jack Dewitt and Paul Manzi each scored 12. Alvirne is 9-9 and awaits a first-round playoff game while Memorial finishes 4-14 and out of the tourney.
Girls’ hockey
Berlin/Gorham 1, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 0, OT: In Berlin, the Mountaineers scored 1:16 into overtime to advance to the semifinals. Berlin/Gorham is 13-4-2. St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover finished 10-10.
Oyster River/Portsmouth 3, Exeter 2: In Durham, the ClipperCats trailed with less than two minutes to play but they scored twice in 16 seconds to pull out the win and advance to the semifinals.
Natalie Lessard tied the game with a power-play goal with 1:49 left and Kelly Zhang scored the winner with 1:33 to go for Oyster River/Portsmouth.
Jacqueline Tobin’s second-period goal gave Exeter a 1-0 lead. Jenna Young tied it up for the ClipperCats with 9:14 left in the third but Caitlyn Knowles restored Exeter’s lead with 7:38 to go.