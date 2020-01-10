Trevor DeMinico scored 22 points as Salem built a big lead and held off Pinkerton Academy 69-65 in boys’ basketball on Friday night in Derry.
Michael Ference scored 18 and Adan Ayala had 12 for Salem (2-2). Jimmy Flynn led the Astros with 18 and Justin Dunne scored 12 as Pinkerton (0-4) tried to rally from 16 points down entering the fourth quarter, but fell just short.
Portsmouth 58, Dover 44: In Portsmouth, Coleman Brewster led the Clippers (3-1) with 20 points, including kicking off a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. Kevin Cummings and Tommy Degnan added 11 each. Kingsley Breen led the Green Wave (3-1) with 15, including 14 in the first quarter.
Central 51, Spaulding 47, OT: In Manchester, Baril Mawo led the Little Green (1-3) to the overtime win with 17 points. Greg Jean Baptiste added 12 points. Dante McKenney led the Raiders (2-2) with 23 points. Jarod Gooley added 11.
Concord 56, Londonderry 53: In Londonderry, Rylan Canabano scored 24 and Tyler Clark Toy added 14 for the victorious Tide (4-1). The Lancers fell to 2-3.
Littleton 60, Newmarket 49: At NHTI in Concord, Parker Briggs led Littleton (5-0) with 23. Todd Krol-Corliss scored 13. Newmarket (5-1), which trailed 37-18 at halftime, got 18 in the second half from Will Chase, who scored 20 overall, to key the Mules’ late rally.
Exeter 64, Nashua South 53: In Nashua, Ryan Grijalva led the 4-0 Blue Hawks with 30 points. Michael Leonard added 14. South is 2-2.
Winnacunnet 68, Memorial 60: In Manchester, Conor Considine led the Warriors (2-2) with 20 points. Brett Marelli had 19 while Lucas Schaake had 12. Memorial is 2-2.
Girls’ basketball
Pelham 57, Oyster River 32: In Pelham, McKenna Willams led the Pythons (3-4) with 12 points, and Lili Rutherford scored 11. Oyster River is 0-6.
Pinkerton 47, Salem 43: In Salem, Avah Ingalls led the Astros with 25, including four 3-pointers, in a game that was tied entering the fourth quarter. Jesse Ames 10 added 10 for the Astros (3-1). Salem is 3-3.
Londonderry 43, Concord 37: In Concord, Elizabeth Blinn scored 14 points, Elli Cox added nine and Ky Buchholz scored eight for Concord (4-1). Jordan Furlong led the Lancers (2-3) with 10 points. Courtney Shay and Ashley Rourke scored nine each.
Bedford 57, Windham 51: In Windham, Isabella King led all scorers with 31 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-1). Alli Morgan added eight. Sarah Dempsey led the Jaguars (2-4) with 20 points. Livi Tsetsilas scored 14 and Abby Husson added 12.
Memorial 50, Winnacunnet 14: In Hampton, Tamrah Gould led the Crusaders (4-0) with 13 points and Jennessa Brunette added 12 apiece. Lyric Grumblatt added eight. Lauren Bartnicki and Erin McCoy came off the bench to scored a career-high seven points for Memorial. Winnacunnet is 0-6.
Hillsboro-Deering 44, Franklin 34: Fayth Grimes had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Morgan Racine had 16 points and Kenley Moriarty had four points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hillcats (3-5). Franklin is 2-5.
Goffstown 47, Keene 34: In Keene, Kelly Walsh scored 30 points as the Grizzlies bounced back from a Thursday night loss to win on the road. Walsh’s 30 came one night after she broke the school’s all-time leading scoring record of 1,396 points. Shannon Gifford added nine for Goffstown (4-2). Aly Lemneh led Keene (2-4) with 17 points. Aubrey Mitchell added 11.
Hollis/Brookline 49, Bow 42: In Hollis, Taylor Burnham led the Falcons (2-3) with 21 points and three steals in the loss. Ellie Pingee had nine points and six rebounds. Jessie Chamberlain had six rebounds. Hollis/Brookline is 5-0.
Campbell 80, Newport 53: In Newport, Karleigh Schultz led the Cougars (2-3) with 24 points. Tori Allen scored 18, Riley Gamache added 11 and Bria Soule scored eight. Newport is 1-3.
Boys’ hockey
Goffstown 3, Dover 2: At Sullivan Arena in Goffstown, Grady Chretien scored twice and Colby Gamache added a goal for the Grizzlies (6-2), who got 17 saves from Devin Lapierre. Asa Forbes and Trevor Gnall scored for Dover (5-1), which got 32 saves from James Amorelli.