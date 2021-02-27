Captains Charlie Comeau, Joe D’Ambruoso and Cole Johnston earned victories, leading Plymouth Regional to a 48-24 victory over Bow in the state Division III wrestling championship.
At 132 pounds, Comeau notched a 14-7 decision; at 160, D’Ambruoso registered a pin, and at 195, Johnston also had a pin. Other winners for the Bobcats were Andrew Comeau (decision at 138), Joe Peters (pin at 145) and Gabe Crane at heavyweight. Gianni Ciotti, Caden Sanborn and Matt Cleary all won by forfeit.
Plymouth finished 7-1. The state crown was its 14th overall and the fourth in the last five years.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Man. Memorial 53, Goffstown 49
Goffstown (10-3): Peyton Strickland, 21 points; Mason Blondeau, 8 points.
Memorial (4-9): Brennan Beland, 14 points; Johnny Roumraj, 13 points.
Alvirne 56, Nashua South 42
Alvirne: Liam O’Neil, 15 points; Brendan Graham, 15 points; Jacob Hibbard, 13 points.
South: Jeremiah Mitchell, 13 points; Alex Hulfachor, 12 points.
Trinity 74, Concord 42
Trinity: Royce Williams 21 points; Tyler Bike, 14 points; Mark Nyomah, 11 points.
Concord: Ivan Yen, 17 points.
Holy Family 62, St. Thomas 59
Holy Family (10-2): Karl Yonkeu, 18 points; Yann Yonkeu, 16 pts, 10 rebounds; Tom Gillis, 14 points.
St. Thomas (6-5): Vinnie Simonelli, 19 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALLMerrimack 42, Londonderry 41
Merrimack (7-6): Gillian Waller, 18 points, including game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force OT; Emma Valluzzi, 12 points, 3 steals; Kaylee Bormuth, 6 points, including winning layup in OT.
Londonderry: Ashley Rourke, 22 points; Olivia Chau, 9 points.
Goffstown 38, Memorial 37
Goffstown: Maggie Sasso, 11 points; Ava Winterburn, 8 points.
Memorial: Elizabeth Barrientos, 13 points; Emma Rossi, 9 points.
Windham 42, Winnacunnet 32
Windham (8-4): Abby Hughes, 12 points; Sarah Dempsey, 11 points, 11 rebounds.Winnacunnet: Hannah Ritchie, 10 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Memorial 5, Keene 1
Memorial: Kody Boyce, 2 goals; Brandon Burroughs, 1 goal, 1 assist; Brandon Murphy, 1 goal, 1 assist; Mack Tripp, 1 goal.
Exeter 7, Pinkerton 2
Keegan Knight, 2 goals; Liam Walsh, 2 assists; Ty Robinson, 2 assists; Tyler Dickson, 2 assists; Cam Snee, Luke Randolph, Nick Beane, Jaxson Roenick, 1 goal, 1 assist each; Cam Keaveney, first varsity goal; Simon Potter, Sam Perry, Roger Davis, Cam Puda, 1 assist each; Henry Fraser, 16 saves.
Pinkerton: Nick Plaza, Ethan Burgess, 1 goal each; Hunter Drouin, Ryan Leighton, 1 assist each; Paul Lescovitz, 38 saves.