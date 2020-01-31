Senior guard Jessica Lewis scored 12 points, senior forward Destiny Jordan added 10 and junior forward Bree Pietroniro-Hamilton finished with eight as the Manchester Central girls’ basketball team earned a 39-35 victory over Concord on Friday night in Manchester. The Little Green improved to 7-2 in Division I with the victory.
Concord (6-5) received 12 points from Elizabeth Blinn and seven from Rosemary Layton.
Memorial 41, Salem 39: In Manchester, Jenessa Brunette scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help the Crusaders improve to 9-1 in Division I. Salem (6-5) had a chance to tie the game, but a jump shot at the buzzer was no good. Lyric Grumblatt scored 10 for Memorial. Jordyn Franzen led Salem with 14.
Pelham 39, Laconia 28: In Pelham, Abbey Schwab tossed in 13 points and Lili Rutherford added seven for the Pythons (9-3), who stretched their winning streak to seven games. Pelham held Laconia (6-6) to 17 points over the final three quarters.
Bedford 59, Alvirne 26: In Hudson, Bedford trailed 6-4 after eight minutes, but pulled away over the final three quarters. Isabella King (22), Saphia Mumpini (17) and Alli Morgan (12) led the Bedford offense. Nine players scored for Alvirne.
Merrimack 41, Portsmouth 31: In Portsmouth, Riley Crampton scored 11 points and Samantha Page finished with 10 as Merrimack (11-0) remained unbeaten in Division I. Portsmouth is 6-5.
Londonderry 55, Nashua South 36: In Londonderry, the Lancers pulled away by outscoring the Panthers 28-16 in the second half. Courtney Shay (17) and Colleen Furlong (16) were Londonderry’s leading scorers. Kirsten McIntire led South with 11. Catherine Covert, Iruka Obinelo and Julianna Martin each finished with six for the Panthers.
Goffstown 48, Pinkerton 39: In Derry, Kelly Walsh led all scorers with 28 as the Grizzlies improved to 9-2. Emma Strong added seven and Shannon Gifford had six. Avah Ingalls led Pinkerton with 16 points in this Division I loss, which dropped the Astros to 7-3.
Bishop Brady 85, Oyster River 36: In Concord, Ami Rivera led the Giants with 24 points. Marissa Payne added 14. Marlee Yoder led the Bobcats with 14.
Monadnock 44, Winnisquam 31: In Tilton, Meghan Cote’s 21-point performance wasn’t enough for the Bears, who trailed by four at halftime and five after three quarters.
White Mountains 56, Franklin 27: Lily Kenison led the Spartans with 15 points. Makenzie Treamer scored nine and Kelsey Graham had eight.
Boys’ basketball
Salem 57, Memorial 56 (OT): In Salem, Memorial had a one-point lead and the ball with 15 seconds to play, but a turnover allowed Salem to take the lead with four seconds remaining. Memorial (1-7) was able to attempt a last-second shot that was no good.
Deng Lual led Memorial with 14 points. Evan Clarke, Julius Hargis and Jack Fitzgerald each had nine for the Crusaders. Aidan Ayala led Salem with 14. John Bennett and Michael Ference each added 10 for the Blue Devils (5-5).
Exeter 60, Trinity 49: In Manchester, Exeter received a game-high 29 points from Ryan Grijalva and 11 from Jacob Gibbons. Royce Williams led Trinity with 22. The Blue Hawks (8-0) are the only unbeaten team in Division I.
Oyster River 53, Bishop Brady 42: In Durham, Joe Morrell scored a game-high 27 points for Oyster River, which improved to 4-4 in Division II. Kyle Miller added 16 for the Bobcats. Tommy Fraser led Bishop Brady (1-8) with 16.
Gilford 43, Campbell 41: In Gilford, the Golden Eagles received a team-high 13 points from Adrian Siravo and raised their Division III record to 10-0. Campbell (6-4) trailed 39-29 after three quarters, but made things close by outscoring Gilford 12-4 in the fourth. Campbell’s Joaquin Heller led all scorers with 18. Keegan Mills tossed in 12.
Goffstown 48, Pinkerton 46: In Goffstown, the Astros missed 12 of 21 free throw attempts and dropped to 0-9 in Division I. Goffstown (4-4) prevailed despite being held to 10 points in the second half. Justin Dunne made three 3-pointers and led Pinkerton with 16 points.
ConVal 62, Kennett 42: In Conway, Mather Kipka led ConVal with 21 points. Connor Buffum added 14.
White Mountains 54, Franklin 42: Jack Curtis’ 18 points, five assists and three steals led the Spartans, who improved to 7-4. Brody LaBounty scored 14 points.
Keene 43, Spaulding 41: In Rochester, Noah Timmer led the Blackbirds with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jon Kelly scored 10 and Liam Johnston had seven points, six assists and four rebounds.
Skiing
Friday
At SUNAPEE
Boys’ giant slalom: 1. Eli Gadbois, Bow, 1:09.17; 2. Noah Krason, ConVal, 1:10.31; 3. Patrick Wachsmuth, Now, 1:10.52; 4. Connor Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:10.96; 5. Max Marshall, Hollis/Brookline, 1:11.51; 6. Jackson Frazier, Pembroke, 1:11.63; 7. Quade Bell, Souhegan, 1:12.47; 8. Aidan Leary, Souhegan, 1:12.71; 9. Braeden O’Connor, Hollis/Brookline, 1:12.81; 10. Aden Lipsy, Bow, 1:13.45
Team results: Bow 386, Hollis/Brookline 365, Souhegan 362, ConVal 355, Pembroke 336, Wilton-Lyndeborough 165
Boys’ slalom results: 1. Connor Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:03.06; 2. Patrick Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:03.64; 3. Noah Krason, ConVal, 1:05.20; 4. Ben Palmer, Hollis/Brookline, 1:06.32; 5. Quade Bell, Souhegan, 1:07.07; 6. Aidan Leary, Souhegan, 1:07.27; 7. Eli Gadbois, Bow, 1:07.42; 8. Jackson Frazier, Pembroke, 1:07.89; 9. Jonathan Cook, Bow, 1:10.68; 10. Braeden O’Connor, Hollis/Brookline, 1:11.36
Team results: Bow 385, Souhegan 364, ConVal 360, Hollis/Brookline 360, Pembroke 335, Wilton-Lyndeborough 165
Girls’ giant slalom: 1. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:14.50; 2. Isabella Kraus, 1:16.65; 3. Ella Dishong, ConVal, 1:17.97; 4. Erin Taylor, Souhegan, 1:18.31; 5. Riley Green, Souhegan, 1:19.37; 6. Catherine Donovan, Hollis/Brookline, 1:21.16; 7. Abbie Robinson, Souhegan, 1:21.78; 8. Sierra Kimball, Souhegan, 1:23.20; 9. Violet Webb, Merrimack Valley, 1:23.48; 10. Caitlin Beal, ConVal, 1:24.17
Team results: Souhegan 386, ConVal 372, Bow 348, Pembroke 346, Hollis/Brookline 345, Merrimack Valley 93
Girls’ slalom: 1. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:09.53; 2. Ella Dishong, ConVal, 1:10.65; 3. Erin Taylor, Souhegan, 1:13.59; 4. Abbie Robinson, Souhegan, 1:15.16; 5. Isabella Kraus, Souhegan, 1:16.43; 6. Catherine Donovan, Holli/Brookline, 1:16.64; 7. Megan Lavigne, Bow, 1:19.53; 8. Sierra Kimball, Souhegan, 1:19.77; 9. Riley Green, Souhegan, 1:20.49; 10. Violet Webb, Merrimack Valley, 1:22.41
Team results: 1. Souhegan 384, ConVal 369, Bow 360, Pembroke 346, Hollis/Brookline 259, Merrimack Valley 92