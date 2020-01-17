Landon Bromley’s putback at the buzzer gave Littleton a scintillating 61-59 win over Groveton on Friday night in a battle of Division IV unbeatens in Littleton.
After Groveton tied the game with 7 seconds to go, Bromley rebounded a Parker Briggs miss. His layup went through the hoop as time expired. Briggs led the Crusaders (7-0) with 15 points. Bromley scored 14 and Josh Finkle added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Groveton trailed by four at half and by as many as 10 in the third quarter, but refused to buckle. Josh Wheelock led the Eagles (7-1) with 21 points, and Matt St. Cyr 16 added.
Winnacunnet 63, Central 42: In Hampton, Brett Marelli scored 33 points as the Warriors galloped out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and cruised. Jabari Dowell led Central with 11.
Exeter 57, Spaulding 38: In Exeter, Mike Leonard made seven 3-pointers en route to a 25-point night for the 5-0 Blue Hawks. Spaulding is 3-3.
Nashua South 74, Pinkerton 54: In Nashua, Justin Dunne led the Astros (0-6) with 17 points. James Flynn added 16. Nashua South is 3-3.
Portsmouth 50, Salem 45: In Portsmouth, Coleman Brewster scored 21 to lead the Clippers (5-1) to the win. Kevin Cummings tallied 13 points and Tommy Degnan had 10. Trevor DeMinico led Salem (2-4) with 14. Adan Ayala scored 12. Alex Devir had 10.
Timberlane 40, Trinity 35: In Plaistow, Cameron Ross led the Owls (1-3), who were held scoreless in the third quarter and entered the final period in a one-point deficit, with 13 points in the win. Luke Surprenant added nine. Royce Williams had a game-high 19 for Trinity (1-4). Ryan Stultz added nine.
Keene 68, Bedford 48: In Keene, Noah Timmer led the Blackbirds (3-2) with 21 points. Liam Johnston scored 16, Jon Kelly had 11, and Alex Charles scored nine and added 10 rebounds. Bedford is 2-3.
Hanover 67, Oyster River 55: In Durham, Charlie Adams led the Marauders (5-0) with 18 points in the win. Joe Morrell led the Bobcats (2-4) with a game-high 28.
White Mountains 67, Newfound 57: In Whitefield, Brody LaBounty led the Spartans (7-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. Jack Curtis scored 20, grabbed eight rebounds and dished seven assists. Tyler Hicks scored 10 and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Connor Bosse scored 12 and had five assists. Newfound is 6-2.
Belmont 54, St. Thomas 50: In Belmont, Jackson Ruelke led the Raiders (6-1) with 17. Nate Sottak added eight. St. Thomas is 4-3.
Derryfield 101 Hinsdale 76: In Hinsdale, Max Byron led the Cougars (5-2) with 26 points. Ridge Gonzalez scored 18 and Janai Cruz added 16. Isaac Plotsker grabbed 12 rebounds, Caleb Kramer had 11 rebounds and Colin McCaigue had seven steals. Hinsdale is 2-7.
Newmarket 54, Sunapee 42: In Sunapee, Will Chase led the Mules (7-1) with 25 points in the win. Logan Willey added 14. Sunapee is 5-3.
Girls’ basketball
Pinkerton 56, Exeter 39: In Derry, Jesse Ames led the Astros (5-1) with 15 points, Avah Ingalls added 14 and Sofia Riccio tossed in 12. Exeter is 1-4.
Central 55, Winnacunnet 37: In Manchester, Destiny Jordan led Central (5-1) with 16 points and Emily Greenwood added 12. Erin Flurey tossed in eight. Abigail Rayder led Winnacunnet (0-8) with 13.
Bedford 72, Keene 54: In Bedford, Isabella King dropped in 34 as the Bulldogs (5-1) led wire to wire. Alli Morgan added 13 and Emma Rosenbaum contributed eight. Keene is 3-5.
Merrimack 50, Dover 36: In Merrimack, Theresa Twardosky led the 7-0 Tomahawks with 16 points. Heather Rohr added nine as Merrimack led by as many as 24. Dover is 0-6.
Concord 48, Windham 38: In Concord, Ava Woodman led the Tide (5-2) with 14 points. Elizabeth Blinn, Jordyn Lengle and Elli Cox added nine each. Sarah Dempsey led the Jaguars (2-5) with 14 points. Hannah Smith added 12.
Londonderry 70, Trinity 57: In Londonderry, the Lancers raced out to a 21-5 lead and were never threatened. Courtney Shay led Londonderry (3-4) with 23. Ashley Rourke scored 18 and Colleen Furlong added 11. Trinity is 0-7.
Bishop Guertin 70, Nashua South 19: In Nashua, Cath Covert led the Panthers with five points in the loss. Kirsten McIntire and Bailey Morin each had four for Nashua South (4-2). BG is 6-0.
Spaulding 50, ConVal 28: In Rochester, Mary Paradis led the Raiders (6-0) with 15. Ashley Trogler scored 10 and Mackenzie Brochu had nine. ConVal is 2-3.
Pelham 45, Pembroke 34: In Pembroke, seniors McKenna Williams (19 points) and Lili Rutherford (12 points) lifted the Pythons (6-3). Maddie Allard added five. Pembroke is 3-5.
White Mountains 54, Newfound 31: In Bristol, Avi Challinor led the Spartans (7-2) with 14 points, 15 rebounds and six steals. Makenzie Treamer scored 10 and Lily Kenison added nine. Newfound is 6-2.
Hillsboro/Deering 30, Raymond 27: In Raymond, Emily Howell led the Hillcats (4-6) with 11 points. Zoe Kemp had 10 and Fayth Grimes scored six and grabbed 14 rebounds. Raymond is 2-7.
Girls’ hockey
Bishop Guertin 9, St Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 4: On Thursday night at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough, Mass., Lindsay Hult had five goals and an assist for the Cardinals (2-4), who got two goals from Brooke Yabroudy. Bella Carey scored twice for St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (5-2). Kylie Youngclaus and Ellie Karatzas added a goal and an assist each.
Skiing
Thursday
At Crotched Mountain, Francestown
Boys’ slalom
1. Quade Bell, Souhegan, 1:22.67; 2. Ben Palmer, Hollis/Brookline, 1:24.96; 3. Max Marshall, H.B, 1:27.68; 4. Braeden O’Connor, H.B, 1:31.66; 5. Nathan Fritz, Souh, 1:32.22; 6. Aidan Leary, Souh, 1:32.33; 7. Reid Wilson, ConVal, 1:33.48; 8. Harrison Browne, Wilton-Lyndeborough, 1:37.55; 9. Ben Kriebel, CV, 1:38.64; 10. Carter Rousseau, CV, 1:39.52.
Boys’ team results
1. Hollis/Brookline 383; 2. Souhegan 379; 3. ConVal 367; 4. Wilton-Lyndeborough 180
Girls’ slalom
1. Molly Dishong, ConVal, 1:24.35; 2. Rosie Crooker, CV, 1:24.94; 3. Ella Dishong, CV, 1:31.69; 4. Sierra Kimball, Souhegan, 1:33.61; 5. Isabella Kraus, Souh, 1:36.25; 6. Catherine Donovan, Hollis/Brookline, 1:38.54; 7. Riley Greene, Souh, 1:39.37; 8. Abbie Robinson, Souh, 1:42.91; 9. Lucy Daigle, H/B, 1:47.13; 10. Erin Taylor, Souh, 1:49.02.
Girls’ team results
1. ConVal 388; 2. Souhegan 380; 3. Hollis/Brookline 366