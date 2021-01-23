Two games. Two very different results.
After opening the Division I season with a five-point loss to Manchester Memorial on Tuesday, the Manchester Central girls basketball team turned in a much better effort against Memorial on Friday night.
Central took the lead in the first quarter and didn’t relinquish it en route a 38-28 victory on its home court.
“We made some nice steps,” Central coach Mike Wenners said. “We always talk about making sure we get better every day. Tuesday I thought we came out a little flat, a little nervous. We shot better than 26 percent (like Central did Tuesday), so that helps.”
Central led 11-6 after one quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 32-21 entering the fourth. Wenners said the key stretch in the game was the third quarter, when the Little Green were able to extend their lead and not let the Crusaders generate any momentum.
“For us, I think the biggest difference between the two nights was we didn’t shoot the ball enough (Friday),” Memorial coach Greg Cotreau said. “There seemed to be too many times when we were hoping somebody else would do it, I guess. We had some open shots that we made on Tuesday and for some reason we didn’t have the confidence to take those same shots.”
Senior Bree Pietroniro-Hamilton led Central with 13 points. Junior Jailyn Johnson added 12, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Senior guard Erin Flurey scored five points for Central, but may have played her best basketball on the defensive end of the floor. Wenners elected to have Flurey guard Memorial’s Jess Carrier on Friday, after Carrier tossed in a team-high 13 points during Tuesday’s 46-41 win. Carrier was held to three points — no field goals — in Friday’s loss.
“Erin is high-energy, high-motor,” Wenners said. “She’s physical and defends very well. Jess is very good and still made plays, but Erin was our best chance to slow her down a little bit.”
“Central did a much better job defending her and not letting her get a good look at the rim and they were pretty physical with her, so many of those driving opportunities she had Tuesday weren’t there,” Cotreau added. “They weren’t letting her get to her spots.”
Seven players scored for Memorial on Friday, but freshman Maddy Pepra-Omani (10) and Erin McCoy (5) were the only ones who finished with more than four points.
Elizabeth Barrientos and Paige Thibeault — two potential starters — have yet to play for Memorial this season. Cotreau said Barrientos could return next week, and is hoping Thibault will be back from her injury next month.
“They didn’t have some good players, so they’re gonna be a much tougher out as the year goes on,” Wenners said. “We need to play games in the 30s or low 40s, honestly. We don’t have the offensive firepower at the moment to be winning games in the high 40s, 50s or 60 by any stretch, so we’ll have to play good defense and rebound. (Friday night) we were able to do it.”