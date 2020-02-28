GOFFSTOWN — The battle to secure home ice in the opening round of the upcoming postseason tournament lingered in the minds of the Goffstown hockey team. Coming into Friday night’s NHIAA Division II contest against Alvirne/Milford, the Grizzlies were ranked fifth in the standings. A victory and a loss in the evening’s other contest by either Merrimack or Oyster River would bump Goffstown up to a top-four entry and earn the Grizzlies a home game.
Things could not have worked out any better for the 13-5 Grizzlies as they did their part by thrashing the Admirals 8-3 at Thomas F. Sullivan Arena. Meanwhile up north, Merrimack upended Oyster River 1-0, which puts Goffstown into the fourth slot. The Grizzlies will face Oyster River, now ranked fifth, here on Saturday, March 7 beginning at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
“The standings have been hectic but we are certainly glad to have a home game,” said Goffstown coach Ben Slocum.
Senior winger Colby Gamache led the way with a hat trick and in the process became Goffstown’s all-time leading scorer with 123 points. Junior Grady Chretien chipped in with a pair of goals as the game turned into the Grizzlies’ personal shooting gallery. They finished with 38 shots.
“It means a lot,” Gamache said. “A lot of my teammates have really rallied behind me. They’ve helped me out these past few years to get me where I am. I’m proud, but we’re not done yet. We feel really good going into the tournament. We feel we can beat Oyster River but we know it’s not going to be easy. We want this as bad as anybody else does.”
Alvirne/Milford finished 2-16.
Goffstown seized control in the opening frame as it proved to be the faster, wiser and more-skilled unit out on the ice. With the Grizzlies playing short-handed, Gamache put one home at 6:10 from in front of the net. Four minutes later, with Goffstown enjoying a four-minute power play, Chretien and Xavier Bibaud each scored within a minute of one another to make it 3-0.
Then, 16 seconds later, Gamache, from a tough left angle, sniped a shot past goalie Cody Rae-Crossland to send the Grizzlies into the first intermission in front by four.
Goffstown increased its advantage to five goals at 2:43 of the middle period. Chretien, taking a behind-the-net feed from Drew O’Brien, one-timed a shot into the back of the net. Theo Milianes’ loose puck entry had the Grizzlies up by a half dozen before Alvirne/Milford’s Corey Girouard managed to put one past Madeline Sage (eight saves) to get the Admirals on the board.
However, Goffstown stormed right back a minute later on Gamache’s third tally, coming from the left circle on the power play and pushing the Grizzlies’ advantage out to 7-1.
“It’s been fun watching Colby mature these last four years to the player he has become,” said Slocum. “He’s the backbone of this team. He just keeps finding ways to score. He has a team-first mentality and has bought into what we have been trying to do here.”
Zach Greer accounted for the Admirals’ second goal at 1:57 of the third before Sean Hunter got it back for Goffstown at 4:39. With less than a minute remaining Dylan Jillson-DNauw snapped in a shot for Alvirne/Milford.