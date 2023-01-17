GILFORD — There’s one unbeaten boys basketball team in Division III, and that’s Gilford High School.
Gilford received a game-high 24 points from 6-foot-3 junior guard Isaiah Reese and raised its record to 9-0 by beating Hopkinton 79-42 at home Tuesday night.
Jalen Reese (17), Sam Cheek (13) and Logan Grant (12) also scored in double digits for Gilford, which never trailed in the game.
“We knew they were a good team — they are a good team — we just played our game,” Isaiah Reese said. “We were doing work in the paint. Going to the glass and getting second-chance points.”
Hopkinton also entered the game with an 8-0 record and was the only other undefeated team in the division.
Will Tanuvasa (22) and Abram Standefer (13) did most of the scoring for Hopkinton, which trailed 60-35 after three quarters. Noah Aframe (three) and Gavin Davies (four) were the only other players who scored for the Hawks.
“We respect them a lot and they had our attention,” Gilford coach Rick Acquilano said. “We’re mostly focusing on ourselves and trying to get better. We’ve haven’t been happy with how we’ve played recently. Frankly, we’ve been a little banged up, so tonight we looked healthier. I thought we played Gilford basketball tonight.”
Gilford seized control of this game early. The Golden Eagles had a 15-4 lead following an Isaiah Reese three-point play with 2:46 remaining in the opening quarter and led 23-7 after eight minutes. The lead grew to 21 points, 38-17, at halftime.
Isaiah Reese scored 11 points in the first quarter and 15 in the half.
It’s the only time Hopkinton has allowed more than 39 points in a game this season.
Gilford has won the last two Division III championships, and shared the 2020 title with Mascenic. Gilford beat Hopkinton in the 2021 championship game.
“Our biggest concern is getting better on the defensive side of the ball,” Acquilano said. “I was really happy with our effort.”