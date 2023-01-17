Gilford's Reese (copy)

Gilford's Isaiah Reese, right, led the Golden Eagles to a big win over Hopkinton on Tuesday night.

 DAN DOYON

GILFORD — There’s one unbeaten boys basketball team in Division III, and that’s Gilford High School.

Gilford received a game-high 24 points from 6-foot-3 junior guard Isaiah Reese and raised its record to 9-0 by beating Hopkinton 79-42 at home Tuesday night.