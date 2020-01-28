CONCORD — The possibility of any drama in Tuesday night’s Division I girls’ basketball game between Pinkerton Academy and Concord seemed to disappear in the first quarter. Concord was scoreless until 1:54 remained in the quarter, which allowed Pinkerton to score the game’s first 11 points.
Pinkerton’s lead never dipped below seven points after that and the Astros posted a 48-30 victory.
“For whatever reason we just didn’t come to play tonight,” Concord coach Tim LaTorra said. “We have to come mentally ready to play. This was disappointing.”
Pinkerton sophomore Avah Ingalls led all scorers with 22 points. Junior guard Samantha Franks tossed in eight, and sophomore forward Kristina Packowski finished with seven.
Ingalls was moved into the starting lineup last season after Sofia Riccio sustained a season-ending knee injury. Ingalls entered the Concord game as Pinkerton’s leading scorer (14.2 ppg).
“She got all that playing time (last season), got the experience in the playoffs and I think it’s paying off now,” Pinkerton coach Lani Buskey said. “I sometimes forget that she’s a sophomore because already such a huge asset for us.”
Pinkerton led 13-3 after one quarter, 28-9 at halftime and 38-15 entering the fourth.
The Astros (7-2) were without point guard Casey Ames, who suffered a torn ACL in last week’s loss to Bishop Guertin.
“We took a pretty big hit by losing Casey Ames, so this was about how we would respond as a team,” Buskey said. “It was about figuring out how to fill that role that is now void. It was a really nice response.”
Concord (6-4) played without freshman Ava Woodman, the team’s leading scorer. Woodman is out with strep throat.
Sophomore guard Elizabeth Cox led the Crimson Tide with nine points. Sofie Fune added six for Concord, which received a five-point effort from Jordyn Lengle.
“Pretty disappointed for most of it,” LaTorra said. “Our kids need to put the ball in the basket. A lot of it is looking to see who they can pass to instead of being aggressive and taking a chance. We just didn’t come to play. I don’t know what else to say.”