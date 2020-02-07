BEDFORD — The Bedford High School girls’ basketball team perfectly executed the game plan coach Kevin Gibbs implemented for its Division I home bout with Goffstown Friday night.
The Bulldogs limited Goffstown star senior guard Kelly Walsh just enough and did not allow her teammates to pick up the slack en route to a 53-38 triumph.
Walsh led the Grizzlies (10-3) with 19 points but none of her teammates finished with more than six. Bulldogs senior tri-captain Emma Rosenbaum face-guarded Walsh the entire game.
“Obviously, we knew that Kelly’s a machine — she’s a scorer,” Gibbs said. “Emma Rosenbaum is a great defender. Emma is like our lunch-pail kid. She will do whatever it takes to win a game....and she did an exceptional job (Friday).”
Bedford led 11-9 after the opening quarter and 25-20 at halftime. The Bulldogs (10-2) led by as many as nine points in the second quarter before Goffstown started to cut into their lead. Walsh scored the final three of her nine first-half points on an elbow trey with about 40 seconds left before halftime to pull Goffstown within five.
Walsh then went on a 6-0 run by herself late in the third quarter to cut Bedford’s lead to 30-28 but that was as close as the Grizzlies got to tying the game in the second half. The Bulldogs countered with a 6-1 run over the final 1:57 of the third frame to take a 36-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Over the final eight minutes, Bedford led by at least four and as many as 15 points.
The Bulldogs played a mix of zone and their usual man-to-man defense in the first half but switched entirely to the latter in the second half.
Goffstown coach Steve Largy was pleased with his players’ defensive performance, including how they contained Bedford senior guard Alli Morgan. The Bulldogs’ tri-captain finished with 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Bedford’s 53 points Friday marked its second-lowest scoring output this season.
“Alli Morgan, since I’ve been coaching against her, she’s picked us apart,” Largy said. “We did a really good job, I think, defensively on her on the ball (Friday). I was really proud of our execution on the defensive side as a team. Bedford (is a) team that gets up and down. They score a lot of points and we held them really to under 50 points if you take away the last two minutes there.”
Despite playing sick, Bedford junior guard Isabella King led all scorers with 21 points, six of which came in the third quarter. The Bulldogs also received seven points from Saphia Mumpini, six from Catherine Penick and four from Rosenbaum.
Emma Strong was the Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer with six points. Liv Brannen added four points and Shannon Gifford and Ava Winterburn both logged three for the Grizzlies.
“I don’t know if there’s anyone other than BG (Bishop Guertin) in the state — maybe Memorial — that’s as tough to prepare for as they are,” Largy said of the Bulldogs. “I like what we did. I like how we look. I think if we get them again, I like our shot.”