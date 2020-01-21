MANCHESTER — After Tuesday’s battle of unbeatens, the Bishop Guertin girls’ basketball team is still looking for a challenger in Division I.
The Cardinals (7-0) defeated a Manchester Memorial team thought to be just that by a 67-51 final, using the Crusaders’ mistakes to their benefit.
In the first quarter it was missed layups.
Memorial (6-1) missed eight looks around the basket that would have made it a much different ball game going into the second period.
Instead, BG led 14-9 after the first eight minutes and turned Crusaders turnovers and fouls into easy points.
Erin Carney scored nine of her 28 points in the second quarter with all four of her layups coming as a result of fast break opportunities.
Memorial did make things interesting in the third, outscoring the Cardinals 19-10 to cut the BG lead to 47-40 going into the final period.
Lyric Grumblatt (19 points) and Tamrah Gould (20) led the way for the Crusaders with nine and seven points, respectively, during the Memorial run.
Carney and Addison Smith (15) scored nine points each in the final frame to put the game away.