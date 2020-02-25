EXETER — The Londonderry High school girls’ basketball team picked the right time of the year the play its best stretch of the season, but the Lancers weren’t thrilled with their first half of Tuesday night’s game against Exeter.
Courtney Shay sparked the fire to begin the third quarter, and her teammates followed.
The senior forward netted the first 14 points of a 25-point quarter by the Lancers on their way to a 63-55 victory over the Blue Hawks.
Shay finished with 20 points to lead Londonderry (9-8) to its fifth straight victory, a week after elcipsing the 1,000-point barrier in Londonderry’s 66-40 win over Dover.
“I’m feeling good. It was a rough first half, but we picked it up in the second half and was good to get off to that start,” Shay said. “We switched from man back to our press and our energy just went up.”
Londonderry’s winning streak also included last Friday’s 68-62 upset victory over Manchester Memorial.
The Lancers entered the game in 10th place and will hit the road for next Wednesday’s prelims no matter what happens at home in this Friday’s regular-season finale against Salem.
“That was sort of what I was expecting from the beginning,” Londonderry coach Nick Theos said. “Sometimes when you have a signature win like we did the other night against Memorial, there is a tendency for a little bit of a letdown. ... Exeter wasn’t going roll over.”
Exeter (7-10) closed the second quarter with a 10-4 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Sydney Taylor to take a 29-25 halftime lead.
Londonderry forced five turnovers in the opening minutes of the third quarter, and Shay was there to capitalize on every one of them. She followed a 3-pointer that gave Londonderry the lead for good with a layup off a steal and feed by Colleen Furlong to give Londonderry a 32-29 lead.
Mariah Sanborn broke the run, countered with two Shay jumpers and a 3-pointer to give Londonderry a 39-31 lead midway through the the third.
“She’s been our rock and typically when we have moments like we had in the first half, she’s been the one that steps up,” Theos said.
“I knew I was hot, but I didn’t know I scored the first 14,” Shay said. “Everything was just feeling good.”
Londonderry carried a 50-39 lead into the fourth and maintained that cushion until Exeter crept within 56-53, before the Lancers pulled away.
“It was a three-point game and I liked our chance down the stretch, but it was a little too much to overcome,” Exeter coach Dave Sokolnicki said.