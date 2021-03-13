There will be no panic in the Bishop Guertin High School girls basketball team if it trails Bedford by a significant margin in the first half of today’s Division I championship game. At least there shouldn’t be.
Bedford built a 41-19 first-half lead when the teams met during the regular season, only to see BG roar back and earn a 69-64 victory. The Bulldogs led 51-30 with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter of that contest, but the Cardinals used a 30-3 run to take a 60-54 lead with 2:38 to play. Bedford was scoreless for the first 5:38 of the fourth quarter.
The Division I title will be at stake when Bedford and BG meet today at Sanborn Regional High School (2 p.m.).
“I watched quite a bit of that first game,” said Goffstown coach Steve Largy, who coached against both BG and Bedford this season. “What happens for BG is they rely so much on their full-court pressure and being able to turn you over and that fuels their offense. Bedford did a great job of handling BG’s pressure. It didn’t affect them early in that game. In fact, Bedford was getting good looks out of it. Everything was clicking early for them.
“BG’s depth just grinds you down. They have so many bodies and kids who are very, very good that eventually that pressure …. if it didn’t affect you early in a game, it catches up with you later. I think Bedford got a little tired. That’s what makes it really tough. You have to be able to deal with it for all 32 minutes.”
Freshman Lana McCarthy (22 points) and senior Isabella King (20 points) were Bedford’s leading scorers in the loss to BG. King has committed to pay college basketball at Bucknell University.
The Cardinals received 14 points from both Meghan Stack and Olivia Murray. Stack didn’t play in most of the first half because of foul trouble.
“On the BG side of it, they have to figure out a way to deal with Bella King and what she’s been doing all season long, but especially later in the season,” Largy said. “Will BG be able to find her in transition, where she’s really effective? Because If she gets loose, that could be a major factor, too. We saw some good players this year, but I think Bella King is the best player in the state.”
BG has earned at least a share of the Division I championship in each of the last five years. The Cardinals won the championship outright in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and shared the title with Goffstown when the 2020 tournament was canceled after the quarterfinals, but before the semifinals could be played.
Bedford’s last Division I championship came in 2013, when it beat BG, 39-38, in the final. The Bulldogs lost to the Cardinals in the 2016 and 2017 Division I championship game.
Sunday’s Girls Basketball Finals
DIVISION I
At Sanborn Regional High School (2 p.m.)
Bedford vs. Bishop Guertin
DIVISION II
At Bedford High School (5 p.m.)
Bishop Brady vs. Kennett
DIVISION III
At Trinity High School (2 p.m.)
Fall Mountain vs. Conant
DIVISION IV
At Plymouth Regional High School (2 p.m.)
Hinsdale vs. Colebrook